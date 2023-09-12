With her Middletown flag football team locked in a tie during the final minute of regulation, Kate Stevenson caught quarterback Kaylee Franklin’s short pass in the middle of the field.
Said Franklin: “And then everyone was just like, ‘Go!’”
Easier said than done. Ball in hand, Stevenson had to deal with a speedy, flag-hungry Frederick defense that was coming off a shutout against a strong Oakdale team.
But utilizing speed that has served her well as a player for Middletown’s powerhouse lacrosse team, Stevenson somehow eluded grasping hands in traffic and sprinted away from the pack to complete a 58-yard touchdown play with 39.6 seconds left to lift the Knights to a 12-6 win over the host Cadets on Tuesday.
This was the first win in program history for the Knights (1-1), and it came courtesy of the team’s first touchdown pass.
“Kaylee did a great job delivering it, and Kate made a great catch and a run, and the rest is history,” Knights coach Andy Baker said. “A really great play on their part. But it’s tough sledding against that defense.”
Frederick’s offense wasn’t any slouch, either. The Cadets quickly drove into Middletown territory, conjuring up memories of how they scored immediately after the Knights did earlier in the second.
Frederick (1-1) got to the 31, but time expired before it could get off another play. The Cadets tried to call a timeout but didn’t have any left.
“That was on me. I spent one late in the first half,” Frederick coach Rob Dixon said of the timeouts. “So that was me trying to control the clock in both halves. My team did a great job of making a pretty smart drive going down that second quarter, but I let that time tick out just by not having that timeout.”
Frederick went to overtime in its season opener, and it looked like another extra period would be required on Tuesday.
With 1 minute left and the game tied at 6, Frederick’s defense had Middletown in a third-and-6 situation from the Knights’ 14.
But then Franklin faked a handoff and took a keeper to the right side.
“I knew I had to get the first down for us to have a chance to win,” she said.
Her 8-yard gain preserved that chance, and her toss to Stevenson on the next play helped seal the deal.
“I did the spin out. I saw Kate was wide open,” Franklin said. “We’ve run this play many times tonight. She’s who I was looking for. Her hands — she’s great, she can catch.”
Stevenson wasn’t sure she’d get to use those hands.
“I thought it was going to get swatted down or someone was going to block it,” she said. “But it was kind of like blur. I was sprinting to the end.”
Every scoring play in this game included a long, highlight-worthy sprint.
With the game scoreless in the third minute of the second quarter, Middletown’s Ava Allen took a pitch to the left, got the edge and raced down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.
“We kind of knew what they do. They’re fast as heck, and they get you out of position,” Dixon said. “And if you don’t grab flags, you get beat. I think the game really came down to our lack of ability to grab flags on some critical plays.”
That was Middletown’s first touchdown in program history. Frederick had yet to get its first touchdown, but it didn’t have to wait long.
On the first play from scrimmage after Allen’s TD, Alexis Ackah took a pitch to the left side, slipped out of a couple tackles and raced for a 66-yard touchdown that tied the game at 6.
“She’s a speedster,” Dixon said of Ackah, who he coaches in track, where she runs on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. “Good hands, and again, we made them miss and we were able to score.”
Like Middletown, Frederick also showed an ability to pass. Cadets quarterback Kacee Martin lofted a long pass to Marlee Williams, who made the grab near the right sideline for a 41-yard play that put the Cadets on Middletown’s 24 with about 8 minutes left in the second.
But the Knights broke up Frederick’s pass play on fourth down at the 9.
“I thought our corners, Haylee Bentley and Uly [Kazhamiakina], any balls that were in the flat, any runners that were in the flat, it seemed like they didn’t miss,” Baker said. “They were really good at pulling flags.”
Baker also praised the pressure applied by his rushers up front, mentioning Stevenson, Franklin, Morgan Cheairs and Allen.
