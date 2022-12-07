MIDDLETOWN — With his team needing every point it could get Wednesday night against reigning Class 1A state duals champion South Carroll, Stephen Stottlemyer went to work from the top position.
Nearing the end of a third scoreless period at 138 pounds, the Middletown High junior managed to turn South Carroll’s Angelo Marchany onto his back just long enough with a half nelson to score the decisive back points in his 2-0 victory.
“I knew I had to get points for my team,” said Stottlemyer, who was wrestling one weight class higher at 138 than he expects to this season. “Couldn’t lose that match.”
Though Stottlemyer’s hard-fought win wasn’t enough to put Middletown over the top in a 42-30 season-opening loss to South Carroll, it was emblematic of the type of effort needed if the Knights are going to take the next step and win their third state duals title this season.
Middletown nearly pulled it off last season in Class 2A, but fell just short to Stephen Decatur 30-27 in the state duals final.
“That’s our main goal this season,” the Knights’ Kieran Hofgesang said of winning it all.
Stottlemyer (sixth at 120) and Hofgesang (fifth at 195) are two of the four 2A-1A state place winners that are back in Middletown’s lineup. The other two are Dylan Hart (fifth at 106) and Alex DeVriendt (third at 113).
All four were victorious Wednesday. Stottlemyer had to work the hardest for his win, by far. Hofgesang and DeVriendt made short work of their opponents with first-period pins at 220 and 132, respectively, and Hart received a forfeit at 106.
“It definitely boosted my confidence,” Stottlemyer said of his effort. “Especially getting those [referee hand] swipes [for back points] and hearing my teammates cheer for me. It definitely motivated me, knowing that I am ultimately doing it for them, getting points for my team and not myself.”
Stottlemyer had seen Hofgesang ride legs and throw in a half nelson often enough that he decided to utilize it himself, and it paid dividends.
“It was nice to see,” Middletown coach Chad Strube said. “A nice morale boost for the team.”
Hofgesang, meanwhile, is starting his season in a much different place than he did last season when he didn’t even crack the starting lineup at first.
Now, he is a bona fide state-title contender after going 36-3 last season and winning county and regional titles at 195 last season.
He’s also wrestling 15 pounds heavier this season, which means his opponents are also bigger, and filling the spot in the lineup vacated by 220-pound state champion Chad Hoy.
“It’s definitely way different,” Hofgesang said of wrestling at a heavier weight class. “It’s a lot slower and the pace is very different.”
So, how does he plan to adjust?
“I have to change up my moves,” he said. “Shooting won’t be as easy as it was before. I have to work on my throws a lot more and just hand fighting more than rolling around on the mat.
“I have to widen my variety of moves. I think everybody knows my go-to, which is mostly riding legs. I’ve got to get used to my [half nelsons] and [arm] bars and that type of stuff.”
South Carroll 42, Middletown 30
120 — E. Owen (SC) pinned N. Hollis, 3:20; 126 — Gigliotti (SC) pinned J. Bowers, 1:05; 132 — DeVriendt (M) pinned Hobbs, :31; 138 — Stottlemyer (M) dec. Marchany, 2-0; 145 — G. Owen (SC) pinned P. Hollis, 3:29; 152 — Graham (M) dec. A. Rodrigues, 9-5; 160 — Pizzuto (SC) maj. dec. Camarote, 11-3; 170 — AJ Rodrigues (SC) tech. fall Dalhouse, 4:00 (20-5); 182 — Moose (SC) pinned Wilson, 1:07; 195 — M. Rodrigues (SC) dec. Hoy, 13-11; 220 — K. Hofgesang (M) pinned Brighful, 1:21; 285 — Carpenter (M) pinned Logan, 1:20; 106 — Hart (M) by forfeit; 113 — Barnhill (SC) pinned A. Manjarrez, :43.
