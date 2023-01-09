BRUNSWICK — Middletown girls basketball players were forcing turnovers, crashing the boards and getting down the floor quickly for fast breaks pretty much all night.
What more could a team ask for? In this case, more baskets.
The Knights had trouble getting shots to fall, and they only led Brunswick by nine points early in the third quarter.
“We’ve had some trouble scoring as of late,” Middletown coach Kara Nelson said. “It’s a combination of us not taking our shot or not finishing.”
Whatever the issues were, they suddenly subsided in the third quarter, when Talia Jenkins, Bre Lawyer and Riley Nelson all hit 3-pointers to spark a 20-5 run that allowed the Knights to pull away for a 51-34 win over the host Railroaders.
With the win, Middletown (4-6) snapped a four-game losing streak. Granted, the Knights’ two most recent losses came to Williamsport and Linganore, a pair of unbeaten teams that figure to be prime contenders to play in the Central Maryland Conference championship game, and they still showed glimpses of effectiveness.
“I thought we played well early in the Linganore game,” Nelson said. “And then we just couldn’t sustain them. I mean, they’re a great team.”
Whether taking tough losses like that or wins like Monday’s, the Knights are looking to identify shortcomings that can be eliminated by the postseason.
“Each game that we play, we’re just taking little steps, and we’re focusing on little things along the way to help us improve,” Nelson said. “I think we worked out some kinks tonight, and we just need to do that on and on.”
Jenkins, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard, helped the Knights get into a scoring rhythm in the third quarter, when she scored 10 of her game-high 21 points.
Jenkins’ 3-pointer from the left corner, her second and final 3 of the night, kicked off Middletown’s win-sealing run with a little over six minutes left in the third quarter. About a minute later, she grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed foul shot, hit a layup and made the ensuing free throw for a three-point play.
“When I start knocking down my shot, the rest of my game starts to come to me because knocking down shots gets me into the flow,” she said.
Jenkins, a natural right-hander who strives to go both ways as a ballhandler, is capable of running the point or holding her own inside the paint.
“She’s so good,” Riley Nelson said. “She moves the ball, she runs, plays great defense, [she’s got] a big body. She’s like a big guard. We’ve finally got some size.”
Nelson finished with 13 points, five assists and five steals. Even a senior like her, who has committed to play at Frostburg, is still looking to make tweaks.
“I’m still working on getting to the basket and finishing, getting my shot more consistent,” she said.
Nelson helped the Knights establish a tough defensive presence early on. Still, the task of getting steals requires players to be aggressive but not overzealous.
“We’re just trying to stay out of foul trouble because sometimes I and Talia and everybody else, we get in foul trouble,” Riley Nelson said. “But today was much better. We’ve just got to move our feet. We get handsy sometimes.”
Kathryn DeGrange had eight rebounds and four assists for Middletown. Alexis Parker had three steals, and Lawyer had three assists.
Cassidy Rhodes led Brunswick (1-6) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ryley Backer had 11 points. Gabby Stefanic had two steals.
“I have really good guard play, Gabby, Cassidy and Riley. They’re like what we operate everything through,” Brunswick coach Cindy Wilhelm said. “We easily right now could be 4-3. We’ve had games where we just come up short.”
Rebounding has been Brunswick’s main problem, not surprising after the team lost Abbey Bolingbrooke, who was the county’s top rebounder last season, to graduation.
“I told the girls coming in to replace her, you just need to be Abby by committee,” Wilhelm said.
Middletown won the JV game 56-21. Abby Wagle led the Knights with 16 points, and Izzy Brisbane led the Railroaders with 13 points.
