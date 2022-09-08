MIDDLETOWN — Senior Caroline Ranneberger is far from the tallest player on Middletown’s volleyball team, and she has a penchant for getting timely digs.
Given those clues, it’s not surprising to learn that she had mainly played defense for her club team. But this fall, the Knights have needed her to be an outside hitter.
“I’m not very tall, so when I hit, I struggle seeing over the block,” Ranneberger said. “But my teammates always help me out and give me spots to hit, and that’s always how we make it work.”
That collaborative, “make it work” mindset was a team-wide trait for the Knights during Thursday’s match against Tuscarora.
Still dealing with a shuffled lineup after losing one of their middle hitters right before their season opener earlier this week, the Knights beat the Titans 25-17, 25-15, 25-13.
The Knights (1-1) lost middle hitter Sophia Melnyk to an injury before they opened the season against Urbana. Coupled with the loss of six seniors from last season and facing a perennial power in the Hawks, Middletown lost 3-0.
“We’re sort of shifting people around, putting them in new positions and dealing with half a new team,” Middletown coach Jaime Pryor said. “They’re starting to get some confidence and come together tonight. Our returning players are showing some leadership, and they’re adjusting to the new positions.”
Outside hitter Jordan Pryor — who recently committed to play volleyball at Shepherd — is one of the Knights who didn’t shift positions, and she did her usual damage on Thursday, finishing with 11 kills, 17 digs and nine aces.
But Pryor was appreciative of teammates like Carlee Darden who were learning new roles. Darden, who stands nearly 6-feet, is capable of delivering hard hits at the net. But she is now adjusting to being a middle hitter.
“She never wanted to play middle before but she is doing an amazing job there,” Jordan Pryor said. “I think it’s really good that she opened up and wanted to do it because it’s helping us out a lot.”
Looking to keep her starting position after seeing limited action last season, Ranneberger finished with nine kills and nine digs. Lillian Godbold had 26 assists and eight digs.
A difference in the match was service receiving. The Knights were pretty solid in that department.
Sometimes, even when things looked dire, they worked out for the Knights. In the third set, for instance, Pryor nearly had a serve hit her in the chest. But she recovered to make a pass and later ended the rally with a kill.
Conversely, the Titans (0-2) often had trouble getting to serves, prompting Middletown supporters to chant “A-C-E” numerous times, or they weren’t passing properly. This prevented Tuscarora from feeding dangerous players like middle hitter Christina Lockett and outside hitters Emma Taylor and Kinsley Taylor.
“As soon as they get the passes to the right spot, my setter will be able to work with it, and then you’re going to see a powerful hitter,” Titans coach Ricardo Vera said. “We’ll get better at it.”
Emma Taylor had eight kills and seven digs. Kinsley Taylor had six kills and nine digs. Lockett had six kills. Talia Docarmo had 11 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.