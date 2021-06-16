MIDDLETOWN — There was a pivotal moment at the end of the first half Wednesday, one that could have sank most teams facing a perennial state power in the state lacrosse semifinals.
But the Middletown girls are no ordinary team, haven’t been since their talented senior class stepped onto the scene four years ago, having already taken the program to two regional championship games.
So, the Knights weren’t about to shrink from the moment and quietly go away with the chance to reach the state final for the first time in program history.
“It’s literally been our goal every year all season,” senior Alyssa Daley said following a 18-15, come-from-behind victory over eight-time state champion Century in a Class 2A semifinal Wednesday. “It’s a literal dream come true.”
Added teammate Isabella Ewine, “All of the other seniors are playing in college. For me, this is it. I just really wanted to work to get every game that I could.”
The outcome was far from a certainty, though.
Century scored two goals in the final 11 seconds of the first half to reclaim the narrow lead it had mostly enjoyed up until that point.
It felt like a sudden punch to the gut for the Knights (12-0), who had to promptly regroup or watch their dream fade away.
“You know, we have been playing really well in the second half all year,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “I think, outside of the Easton game [Monday in the state quarterfinals], most of our shutouts have come in the second half. So, we play really well in the second half.”
Major adjustments weren’t necessary against Century, just minor tweaks like taking better shots and better care of the ball to eliminate turnovers, White said.
“I love them to death,” he said of his players. “Man, did they fight and have a great second half.”
The things that ultimately tipped the game in Middletown’s favor were Daley’s draw control — she won 13 of 16 in the second half — and Ewine’s propensity to score goals from near impossible angles on charges from behind the net — she scored four of her team-high six goals in the second half.
“I watched it back, and there were a few goals on Monday where my feet were literally behind the goal line,” Ewine said. “As soon as there is one-degree of separation, I am going to take [the shot].”
Ewine had just scored a pair of goals within the span of a minute near the end of the first half to pull the Knights even at 8-8.
But then Century scored twice on goals by Anna Hackett and Caroline Little in the final 11 seconds to steal back the momentum at halftime.
“We didn’t see that coming,” Ewine said of the late surge by Century. “I do think it helped us fight and come out stronger in the second half.”
By the time the second half was four minutes old, Middletown had turned a two-goal deficit into a two-goal lead, thanks to Daley’s draw control, two more goals from Ewine on wrap-around shots, and goals by Bailey Broadbent and Julia Harris.
Another goal by Isabella Dos Santos with 10 minutes, 15 seconds to play gave the Knights their largest lead at 17-12 and cleared up much doubt about the eventual outcome.
“This is the best team I have ever been a part of,” said Daley, whose draw control was so instrumental in allowing the Knights to dominate possession and the scoring chances in the second half. “We trust each other.”
Sophomore Ellery Bowman scored four goals for Middletown, while senior Brynn Hoffman added three.
At noon Saturday at Loyola University in Baltimore, the Knights will attempt to become the first girls lacrosse team in Frederick County to win a state title when they face the winner of the other 2A semifinal between Hereford and Queen Anne’s.
“This is so much fun that you don’t want it to end,” Daley said. “We are playing together as best friends. But if it’s going to end, hopefully it ends with us with [the championship].”
