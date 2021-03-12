MIDDLETOWN — Gage Queen’s nickname on the Middletown High football team is wild man, and for good reason.
“He’s just fun. He’s funny. He’s willing to do anything for anyone,” teammate Jayson Houck said. “I mean, he’s not the type of person to jam his finger and be like, ‘Oh, I am out.’ He’s just like, ‘Oh, I can’t feel anything, and I am going to do whatever I can for [his team].”
There might not be a better person to step into the large shoes vacated by All-State quarterback Reese Poffenbarger than the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Queen, who seems utterly unfazed by the pressure and the moment.
“I am loving it. I am loving every minute of this,” Queen said. “I have been waiting my whole life for this.”
On Friday night, Queen did many of the same things Poffenbarger used to do. He ran, he passed and he scored touchdowns in Middletown’s 37-0 win over Brunswick, the first game these two have played in well over 450 days.
“It felt amazing. Best thing ever,” said Houck, a senior receiver who made his triumphant return for the Knights with a 32-yard touchdown reception and 52-yard punt return for a score. He also returned another punt to the Brunswick 11-yard line.
While everyone has been itching to get back on the field, the wait has been especially long for the 6-foot, 180-pound Houck, who broke his left collarbone in Week 3 of the 2019 season against Linganore and had to watch from the sidelines as his team stormed to 11 straight wins and the Class 2A state championship.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said. “But the best thing about him is he brings everybody up around him and really creates that team aspect.”
Meanwhile, Queen had a hand in four of Middletown’s five touchdowns against Brunswick. In addition to the scoring pass to Houck on the Knights’ first possession, he scored on touchdown runs of 7, 2 and 8 yards.
“Coming into it, he’s obviously filling big shoes. But he works his [butt] off,” Houck said of Queen, who was a backup quarterback and a receiver last season. “We’d be out here before school, before practice, anything. He’s just been getting better and better. I am proud of him, honestly.”
In a sign of the times, Houck and Queen answered questions after the game wearing a cloth mask over their nose and mouth. The mask will be a key instrument in helping the Knights play as many games as they can this season.
Already, Middletown’s opponent next week, Linganore, lost a game Friday night against Oakdale due to a close contact one of the Bears players had with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Another game between Catoctin and Frederick was called off for undisclosed reasons.
“We tell all our players, if they are not feeling good, to stay home,” Queen said. “It’s not that big of a deal. Just don’t come to practice. We take football so seriously. We are not trying to miss any games, especially after what happened in the fall and our season got canceled.”
If Friday’s Frederick-Catoctin game was lost for virus-related reasons with the Cadets, that could potentially jeopardize Brunswick’s game next week against Frederick.
“It is what it is. We’ll get better. That’s the beauty of it,” said Railroaders coach Jerry Smith, who watched his team struggle to move the ball for much of the night against Middletown. “Hey, what did I tell you, this is all about development. So, I have a lot of young people getting a lot of experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.