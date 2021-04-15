Though well-struck, the penalty kick found the fingertips of Tuscarora goalkeeper Bryant Hurley, and a feeling of horror immediately ran through Middletown’s Michael Liebendorfer.
“It scared me so much,” Liebendorfer said Thursday at Tuscarora. “I don’t even know how to describe it. I just put my hands over my face.”
Liebendorfer’s hands remained on top of his head for a few more seconds, providing a sharp contrast to the reaction of teammates who charged at him in elation and started jumping around boisterously.
“And then I saw it go in, and I was so happy,” said Liebendorfer, who expressed more relief than happiness.
After Hurley deflected the shot, the ball went into the upper left-hand corner of the net, giving a Knights team that faced a two-goal deficit late in the second half of regulation an improbable victory in penalty kicks, 5-3, in a rematch of the previous season’s Central Maryland Conference championship game.
The Titans won the previous CMC title game way back in the fall of 2019, and it appeared they would repeat as champions considering they held a 2-0 lead after Gabriel Reyes rifled in a 30-yard shot just inside the left post and past Middletown goalkeeper Joncarlo Schooler in the 57th minute.
Through 65 minutes, Tuscarora (7-3) clearly established itself as the aggressor, putting forth tenacious challenges for the ball, enjoying a decisive edge in possession and playing much of the game in the attacking third of the field in front of Schooler.
They best displayed that energy while scoring their first goal in the 12th minute. Tuscarora’s Erick Rodriguez fought through a tackle and charged down the right flank before finding Thomas McGough near the top of the 18-yard box. McGough then flicked the ball to his left to an oncoming Kyle Lillis, who from about 15 yards out pumped in a shot into the upper right corner of the goal.
“We put ourselves in a position to win that one, and in doing so we put ourselves in a position to be complacent,” Tuscarora coach Todd Knepper said.
Middletown (6-3-1) had been in this position before, trailing Brunswick by the same 2-0 score in its season opener — and found a way to scrape out a 3-2 win. Knights coach Jeff Colsh joked that the Knights coaching staff had done a poor job in preparing the team considering it had plenty of experience facing deficits. But Schooler said that experience helped in Thursday’s game.
“We knew we had to work, we knew we had to step up our game, and that’s exactly what we did,” he said.
That happened around the 65th minute, when the likes of Liebendorfer, Aaron Augustine, Tyler Hollis and Matthew Bedri raised their energy levels, suddenly getting to balls a step ahead of the Titans.
From the right flank, Bedri set up Ashton Smith for a shot that he buried from about 12 yards in the 66th minute, and a Hollis corner kick found the knee of Wyatt Trivett, who tied it up in the 77th minute.
But the come-from-behind victory wouldn’t have happened without the strong play of Schooler, who finished with eight saves. Several were of the exceptional variety.
In the 48th minute, on a long-range rocket by McGough, Schooler leaped high in the air to barely deflect the shot over the crossbar. Then in the 77th minute, he made a diving save on a close-range shot by David Diaz. In penalty kicks, he stopped the Titans’ first attempt, a shot by Vincent Lombardi, with a dive to his left.
After the match, Middletown defender Jason Rapp fittingly handed the championship plaque to Schooler.
“He made several amazing saves, and he’s been amazing the entire season,” Liebendorfer said of Schooler.
