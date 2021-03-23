When Middletown girls soccer coach Heather Kline asked her players if they had anything to say after Tuesday’s match, one of them praised senior Sarah Remp for putting the ball in the net.
She put it in twice, in fact, becoming perhaps the most unlikely person to help the Knights with their scoring difficulties this season.
Sure, Remp has been an extremely valuable player for Middletown, one who will continue her career at Salisbury University, but she’s a defensive-minded center-midfielder known for doing the dirty work. Glory and goals have been rare.
Remp had just one goal last season, figured she had just one goal her sophomore season and had yet to score this year heading into Tuesday’s match against Tuscarora. But the offensive outburst in that game was as timely as it was unprecedented, leading the previously winless Knights to a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Tuscarora.
The Titans got most of the scoring opportunities in the second half, using speed and sharp passing to relentlessly pressure the goal.
But with Knights keeper Maggie Perkins making the bulk of her 12 saves in the second half and defenders like Brynn Gentile hassling the Titans when they got near the net, the match remained tied at 1 heading into the final minutes.
And after Middletown got a rare second-half corner, Remp fired a hard shot that glanced off keeper Mia Hill’s hands and rolled into the right side of the net with 3:08 left.
“It was a corner kick and it dropped back to me, and I just thought there’s like five minutes left, I have to score this to win,” Remp said. “So I just tried to place it, and it went in.”
Remp scored the match’s first goal in similar fashion, slipping an 18-yard shot just inside the right post.
“She is much more of a defensive midfielder than anything else, but two nice shots today,” Middletown coach Heather Kline said. “Scoring has been a little difficult for us this year, so it was good to get two on the board.”
Tuscarora seemed poised to score the tie-breaking goal throughout the second half, with Titans such as Nina Connors and Joelle Kimbembe hustling to get good shots.
“They really came out offensively in the second half,” said Kline, who felt her team had a number of promising chances in the first half. “They really came at us and kind of set us on our heels. Part of it is, we just have to keep going, we have to just keep playing through whatever’s coming at us.”
The Knights don’t have nearly as many players on the sidelines as in the past. Kline figured the Knights had two subs for their season opener and four or five on Tuesday.
“The kids on the field love it because they’re getting to play a bit more,” the coach said.
“We don’t have as many subs as we used to, all the juniors coming up, we had to learn how to play with everyone,” Remp said. “We’re starting to get better and working harder.”
Tuscarora tied the game at 1 when Kimbembe scored with 21:04 left in the first half.
The Titans got some scoring chances in the final minutes after Remp scored, but the Knights’ defense held tight. Gentile made a crucial stop during that stretch, although a leg cramp on that play forced her to leave the match.
