Middletown junior Saylor Poffenbarger has been named Ms. Maryland Basketball by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association.
This marks the second straight year a Frederick County player has received that honor. Last year’s Ms. Maryland Basketball was Frederick High School’s Makayla Daniels.
Poffenbarger, who has already committed to play college basketball for juggernaut UConn, averaged 21.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. She learned Monday she had gotten the honor.
Listed as a guard, Poffenbarger is a multi-faceted, 6-foot-2 player who was able to perform many tasks, including running the point, feeding assists, hitting 3-pointers, battling inside the paint for points or boards or getting steals.
“This year, I really focused on my all-around game,” she said. “My freshman year, I kind of was focusing more on my 3s. My sophomore year, I drove a little bit more. And this year I just worked on really putting it all together, and I really worked on my mid-range jumper and my defense.”
Poffenbarger was the centerpiece for a Middletown team that reached the Class 2A state semifinals, looking to win the state title one year after falling in the 2019 state final. But the Knights didn’t get to play their state semifinals game because of the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown.
Poffenbarger said her heart broke for Knights seniors whose careers ended without warning, but she enjoyed what the team accomplished.
“I do think we got to make a lot of memories and play how we wanted to. We played really fast,” she said. “We had good chemistry all-around, and I think that’s what made our season so fun.”
Poffenbarger wasn’t the only local player to garner honors from the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association.
Frederick junior Rose Bubakar earned Class 3A/4A second-team honors, and Middletown junior Meghan Shipley and Oakdale senior Sam Foster earned 1A/2A second team honors.
Catoctin sophomore Emma Wivell was named to the 1A/2A third team, and Oakdale senior Aubrey Austin was a 1A/2A honorable mention.
Like Middletown, Frederick’s girls and Oakdale’s boys reached the state semifinals and saw their quests for a state title end prematurely because of the health crisis.
On Tuesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association revealed how it planned to honor state semifinalists that didn’t get to finish the postseason.
The MPSSAA will give team awards and individual awards to all state semifinalists.
“The awards will congratulate each team and individual student-athlete as a 2020 State Semifinalist and recognize them as such in the MPSSAA record book,” an MPSSAA release stated. “In addition, the MPSSAA will send each school a set of commemorative roster cards and one of the State Tournament Spalding-TF1000 Classic official game balls.”
