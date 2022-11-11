Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
MIDDLETOWN — Playing perhaps their last home game, the Middletown High football trio of Nick Coleman, Liam Wilson and Carson Smith wanted to leave their mark with one final performance on their home field.
The question Smith pondered as he arrived to school Friday in a driving rain was whether they would get the game in or not.
With the weather clearing out late in the afternoon, the Knights took the field focused on their task at hand, shutting down another Howard County opponent in Oakland Mills on their quest toward a 2A state championship.
The Knights made their presence felt in all facets of the game early, limiting the Scorpions to just two first downs in the opening half as Middletown went on to its second straight shutout with a 35-0 victory.
"Team defense is what we focus on, with 11 guys swarming the football, and that's what we did tonight, and hopefully we keep it rolling," Knights coach Collin Delauter said.
Middletown (8-3) continued its hot stretch. It has won five straight and seven of eight heading into next week's state quarterfinals, the Knights' first state appearance since bringing home their last state championship in 2019.
"It starts in practice, playing together as a team," said Coleman, a defensive back. "Every play, every practice, every game, have to treat it like a championship game and take it day by day."
Middletown's defense contained Oakland Mills, who started the game without their starting quarterback Cyrus Thomas-Ray, forcing the Scorpions to punt on their first three possessions.
A year ago, the Knights' season ended on the road in a 21-3 defeat to Glenelg. But by the end of the first quarter Friday, Middletown was ahead by 21 points.
The Knights, who started with great field position throughout, took advantage of short fields on their first two possessions as quarterback Cam Baker turned and handed the ball off to Carson Smith (18 carries for 181 yards), who scored touchdowns on runs of 34 and 14 yards to put Middletown up 14-0 with 6:11 left in the first quarter.
Flying off the edge, Middletown's Liam Wilson stopped a third-and-13 play with a tackle for loss on the Scorpions 16, forcing another Oakland Mills punt, which traveled just 10 yards.
"I used to play linebacker, but I became a fast force through the line," Wilson said. "I started out as a nose guard back when I was a little kid, so I love getting in the gaps now and making tackles. It's my favorite thing."
The Knights took a 21-0 lead with 1:09 left in the first quarter as Baker called his own number from 5 yards out. Shaking out of a tackle in the backfield and sprinting to his left, he crossed the goal line right along the Knights sideline.
"That [lead] was huge," Delauter said. "We talked about not taking the foot off the gas pedal, and it appeared for a series or two we might be doing that, but I'm proud of our guys for not doing that."
Middletown went on a 12-play drive early in the second quarter, but the Scorpions defense held up as Baker's pass on fourth-and-4 from 6 sailed out of the back of the end zone, intended for Kieran Hofgesang.
The Scorpions, who managed just 1 yard of offense through the first quarter and a half, put together their best drive midway through the second quarter.
With a second-and-10 from their own 6, Scorpions running back Trevin McHargh carried the ball up the middle, splitting the Knights defense, until Coleman chased him down at midfield for a touchdown-saving tackle.
"You can't give up on any play, right?" Coleman said. "I got the opportunity to make that tackle, I'm going to make that tackle, and it ended up stopping their drive. We all have that effort inside us, but I was in the right position."
Coleman hauled in a 19-yard touchdown from Baker with 4:35 left in the third quarter, pushing the Knights' lead out to 28-0.
"When Cam's throwing it to you, it's going to be a pretty easy ball," Coleman said. "It felt good getting that touchdown today — really good."
The running clock took effect on the second play in the fourth quarter, when Smith's final carry went for 27 yards and his third touchdown of the game.
"That's the staple of Middletown football, run the ball down the middle, and why stray away from it," Smith said. "We have a great line, fullback, tight ends. Our offense, it's the 'Bakery' and we're cooking up pastries, touchdowns and all."
