POTOMAC — Middletown’s Angela Gilbart admits she can get a bit nervous when she’s serving. Doing so in a tied third set with a trip to the state volleyball championship on the line only exacerbated her nerves.
But she blocked out the moment and served up a strong ball that led to a point for the Knights. And another. And another. And another.
By the time Gilbart fired her 11th straight serve, it was match point, and it was another strong hit to the Frederick Douglass side. The Eagles made an error, and Gilbart had served out the end of Middletown’s three-set sweep, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14, Monday evening in the Class 2A semifinal at Churchill High.
The Knights advanced to their first state championship game against Liberty. The teams met earlier this season, and Liberty won in five sets.
“When you’re up there, the only thing you can do is your best. That’s really what you have to focus on,” Gilbart said. “You’re really in it, trying to serve as hard as you can, aggressive serving.”
In that clinching run, Gilbart fired four aces, among her game-high six.
One of those other aces finished off the second set, as she dropped a perfectly placed serve into no man’s land that Douglass (15-2) couldn’t reach before it hit the floor.
“She’s been clutch lately,” Middletown coach Jaime Pryor said. “She comes in and does her job.”
The Knights as a whole have done that lately, rattling off their sixth straight victory to reach this point. It includes wins over a defending state champion (Glenelg) and the top overall seed (Queen Anne’s County) before Monday’s sweep of Prince George’s County’s top team.
Middletown (11-8) felt its chemistry improve throughout the season, and the team has fully jelled during this playoff run.
“Something happened to them after [beating] Walkersville, and they finally started to believe in themselves, and they’ve been unstoppable,” Pryor said.
It’s gotten the Knights to their first state title game. And the honor of finishing off the victory went to Gilbart.
The junior serving specialist perfectly played her role, despite the nerves she said come with it. Gilbart blocked it out, rose, and served 11 straight times, raising her arms in jubilation when the final one ended in the winning Middletown point.
“We just kept the momentum up,” she said. “It really got us pumped. And we’re ready to win it all.”
The Knights’ Jordan Pryor finished with 10 kills and eight digs. Jessi Prescott and Caroline Ranneberger each had five digs. Lily Godbold added six aces and 15 assists. Carlee Darden had four kills.
