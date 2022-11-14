Middletown Douglass Semifinal
Buy Now

Middletown players celebrate after defeating Frederick Douglass in the Class 2A state semifinals at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

POTOMAC — Middletown’s Angela Gilbart admits she can get a bit nervous when she’s serving. Doing so in a tied third set with a trip to the state volleyball championship on the line only exacerbated her nerves.

But she blocked out the moment and served up a strong ball that led to a point for the Knights. And another. And another. And another.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription