Middletown senior Jack Camarote felt confident going into extra time as the regulation buzzer sounded on his 160-pound bout with Oakdale’s Matthew Sandy.

It was the teams’ third overtime bout of the wrestling match, and Camarote could feel Sandy tiring. After riding out the first 1 minute, 30 seconds of the bonus session, Camarote started on the ground and made his move, escaping Sandy’s grasp for the winning point with 10 seconds left.

