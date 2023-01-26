Middletown senior Jack Camarote felt confident going into extra time as the regulation buzzer sounded on his 160-pound bout with Oakdale’s Matthew Sandy.
It was the teams’ third overtime bout of the wrestling match, and Camarote could feel Sandy tiring. After riding out the first 1 minute, 30 seconds of the bonus session, Camarote started on the ground and made his move, escaping Sandy’s grasp for the winning point with 10 seconds left.
“I’ve been there before. Last year, I went into triple overtime, so I’m used to it. I know what it can be,” Camarote, a senior, said. “When I got in the second overtime, I just had to ride him out, and I knew immediately when I got on bottom, I could get out. It doesn’t matter if he’s on top of me; I’m going to stand up.”
But Camarote is one of few on Middletown with experience in those long matches.
For as many accomplishments as the Knights have, they hadn’t won in overtime all season prior to Thursday night. But Camarote’s decision gave Middletown its second such victory of the night en route to an otherwise smooth 56-9 road win.
The first came between two of the county’s top wrestlers at 138 pounds: the Knights’ Peyton Hollis and the Bears’ Cole Walker.
Neither gave an inch until the final seconds of the second overtime, when Hollis kicked out and squirmed loose for a point. It looked like Walker did the same in the third and final overtime, but he escaped after the horn sounded, and Hollis held on as he was deemed to have maintained enough control to win.
“Once you get into overtime, you gotta dig deep and keep pushing,” Middletown coach Chad Strube said. “That’s where your cardio really plays in, and you’ve just gotta keep wrestling and keep moving.”
Before those two, the Knights dropped the night’s first overtime bout.
That came at the 126 between Middletown’s Alex DeVriendt and Oakdale’s Cooper Van Scoyoc. The Bears junior wrestled down from his usual 132 to face DeVriendt, wanting the challenge of facing a state-title contender.
The two struggled to gain an edge for much of the match until Van Scoyoc reversed DeVriendt with 10 seconds left in the fourth overtime period to gut out a close victory.
“We gauge DeVriendt as the measure of where [Van Scoyoc] should go for states. He wanted that challenge at 126,” Oakdale coach Tim Tao said. “It was actually really close to what I expected. Both of them are really good wrestlers, and they have very similar styles, so I was expecting a 1-0, 2-1 kind of match.”
Tao also got decisions by Mason LeCroy (120) and Andrew Thomas (182). But the rest of the evening belonged to the Knights.
Henry Graham’s pin early in the second period of the 145 bout gave Middletown the team win. Six other Knights wrestlers won by pinfall: Aarón Manjarrez-Zapata (113), Stephen Stottlemyer (132), Kashton Dalhouse (170), Alex Hoy (195), Kieran Hofgesang (220) and Alec Carpenter (285).
“We wrestled well. We just need to keep working on our cardio and keep getting a little better,” Strube said.
220 – Kieran Hofgesang (M) pinned Kevin Futrell, 1:09; 285 – Alec Carpenter (M) pinned Kauser Kaiser, 1:50; 106 – Matthew Cioffi (M) maj. dec. Sean Steinmetz, 17-4; 113 – Aarón Manjarrez-Zapata (M) pinned Nicolina Stine, 1:33; 120 – Mason LeCroy (O) dec. Nathan Hollis, 5-0; 126 – Cooper Van Scoyoc (O) dec. Alex DeVriendt, 4-2 OT; 132 – Stephen Stottlemyer (M) pinned Jake Green, 5:02; 138 – Peyton Hollis (M) dec. Cole Walker, 2-1 OT; 145 – Henry Graham (M) pinned Joe Hathaway, 2:31; 152 – Oliver Graham (M) maj. dec. Jeffrey Hathaway, 11-3; 160 – Jack Camarote (M) dec. Matthew Sandy, 3-2 OT; 170 – Kashton Dalhouse (M) pinned Vincent Palermo, 2:04; 182 – Andrew Thomas (O) dec. Liam Wilson, 8-2; 195 – Alex Hoy (M) pinned James Wilhite, 2:09.
