Oakdale field hockey has struggled to find the back of the net for large stretches of the season, particularly against stronger opponents. With Frederick paying the Bears a visit Monday evening, it seemed that could continue.

But with a little senior night momentum, Lillie Kodrin gave Oakdale a lead late in the first quarter. And that tally held up in a 1-0 win for the Bears over the Cadets.

