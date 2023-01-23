Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Since suffering their first loss last week, Linganore girls basketball players identified numerous things they needed to work on.
One of the items on Lancers junior guard Trinity Lindblade’s to-tweak list was her long-range jumper. She stayed after practice and worked on it with assistant coach Rick Conner.
And before taking the court on Monday, when the Lancers would host Oakdale in a battle between the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division’s top teams, Lindblade managed to squeeze in some more polishing.
“I got some shots up before I got here,” Lindblade said while standing in Linganore’s gym on Monday. “Because I wanted to make sure I had a high percentage shot going into this game because we needed it.”
Her preparation paid off. Lindblade nailed six 3-pointers, including five in the first half, and finished with a game-high 22 points to help the Lancers beat undermanned Oakdale 59-46.
Linganore remains atop the CMC Spires standings, improving to 14-1 (9-0 Spires). Oakdale is now 9-5, 6-2.
When these teams met on Dec. 16, the Lancers found themselves forced to battle in a rare close game before prevailing 66-59. Monday’s rematch started out like another grudge match, even though the Bears entered the game without three key players — Alisa Ortiz, Caroline Atwill and Brynn Ohlhoff — because of injuries.
But with the Lancers holding a slim 12-9 lead with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the first, Lindblade sprung into action. She hit a pair of 3-pointers in less than a minute.
Scenes from Linganore vs. Oakdale girls basketball at Linganore High School on Monday.
Katina Zentz
“When I’m hot, I can tell I’m hot,” Lindblade said. “I trust myself to shoot it, and my teammates and coaches trust me to be able to shoot it, too.”
Lindblade hit back-to-back 3s again midway through the second quarter. And the second one, launched well behind the arc from the left wing, gave the Lancers a commanding 31-15 lead and prompted Bears coach Rob Healy to call a timeout.
By that point, Linganore had hit five 3-pointers, including one by Trysten Colburn — shooting that made the Bears get out of their zone defense.
“We tried a couple different things defensively,” Healy said. “They’ve got to prove they can make some shots, and she did tonight, and that was definitely a big difference.”
With 41 seconds left in the first half, Lindblade hit another 3 from the left wing.
“I know she’s a great shooter,” said Linganore junior Meg Hummel, who also helped the Lancers build their early lead and finished with 12 points. “And just seeing that ball go in, I’m just so proud of her, and I have so much confidence in her.”
Hummel’s free throw with 17.9 seconds left gave the Lancers a 37-20 lead at halftime.
Linganore’s shooting, among other things, was drastically better than it was in the team’s lone loss to Westminster six days earlier. Still, while the Lancers never led by less than 10 the rest of the night, some problems arose in the second half.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes in the second half that we’ve got to clean up,” Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said. “Oakdale’s a great team, they’re great defenders, they’re great shooters. We’ve got to clean up some stuff for the rest of the week.”
Hummel echoed the sentiment. While saying her team had strived to perfect everything from its shooting to rebounding since falling to Westminster, she said, “We’ve just got to keep working harder and harder.”
She also said the Lancers focused on not underestimating Oakdale because it was missing three players. Healy said all of the absent players were dealing with small injuries.
Colburn had 12 points for the Lancers. Julia Mitchell had 12 rebounds. Reserve Emma Bowers had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Taylor Berger led Oakdale with 12 points. Skai Bayless had 10 points, four assists and three steals. Alexis Rowe had eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
After leading Linganore to a last-second, one-point win over Urbana to achieve status as the only unbeaten team in Frederick County this season in girls basketball, Lancers junior guard Trinity Lindblade and her coach, Rachael Easterday, are this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
