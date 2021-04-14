Linganore’s field hockey team wasn’t going to get any easy goals against Frederick’s defense on Wednesday at Linganore High School.
The Cadets had packed their defensive third of the field, inside the semi-circle, tight with defenders. Linganore had a lot of close-range shots, but they were either kicked away by Frederick goalie Abby Effland or deflected among a sea of Cadets sticks.
It was going to have to be a situation where the Lancers caught most of Frederick’s defenders out of position. That only occurred once Wednesday, but Linganore made the most of it
Shaelyn MacKay had the ball on a breakaway situation, moving quickly toward Frederick’s goal. Having already beaten most of the Cadets’ defenders, she flipped a crossing pass to a waiting Emma Watkins, who sent the ball past Effland into the far corner of the cage with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the second quarter.
Ella Haskins added a third-quarter penalty stroke. Linganore then held on the rest of the way for a 2-0 win.
“I just got the ball and I was going down the sideline, reverse stick all the way,” MacKay said. “I came down to the baseline, crossed it in on the reverse to Emma, and she hit it in.”
A waiting Watkins knew this might be her only opportunity for a good shot against Effland, only a freshman goalie, but putting up an incredible fight to protect the cage.
Watkins took her time to make sure she got her shot right the first time. She said the cross from MacKay was accurate, easy to convert into a goal.
Frederick coach Carla McCarron, in her second year as the Cadets’ coach, after previously coaching at Walkersville, said Effland has been making great progress.
“She did a really, really nice job tonight,” McCarron said.
Effland finished with 11 saves.
Haskins ended up with three tries in her penalty stroke against Effland, who had moved her feet during the first two attempts. “The goalie is not allowed to move her feet until the ball is touched,” she explained.
Haskins’ third try found its mark, banging the back of the cage.
Linganore outshot Frederick 20-1.
Taylor Carroll earned the shutout for the Lancers.
“We’ve got a young team,” McCarron said. “We have six freshman, only one senior on this team. We will continue to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.