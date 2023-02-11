Linganore High wrestling capped its dominant team season with its first state duals championship.
The Lancers claimed the Class 3A championship Saturday at North Point High School in Waldorf to improve to 18-0 in matches outside of regular-season tournaments.
They started their afternoon with a 70-9 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A semifinals before capping the night with a 50-21 victory over the top-seeded host, North Point, by winning the final five matches from 285 pounds to 126, including four consecutive pins.
Coach Ben Arneson, a Linganore alum, led his second Frederick County school to a state duals championship after guiding Urbana to the Class 4A-3A title in 2012.
The Lancers were one of two teams from the county to wrestle for a state duals title Saturday evening at North Point, as Urbana advanced to the state final in Class 4A.
The Hawks rolled to a 48-27 victory over Henry A. Wise in the state semifinals before falling to South River 42-28 in the championship match.
Urbana was seeking its third state duals title after previously winning in 2012 and '18.
In Class 2A, Middletown fell to eventual state champion Stephen Decatur for the second consecutive year. This year, it was in the state semifinals by a 33-25 result. Last year, it was in the 2A championship match by a 30-27 score.
This marked the first time that Frederick County had three teams represented at the state duals in the same season.
It was partly made possible by the MPSSAA's format switch in 2018, when it went to awarding four state duals titles (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A), as opposed to just two state duals titles (4A-3A, 2A-1A), which it had done from the inception of the state duals in 1994 through 2017.
