Linganore volleyball has learned to persevere in the season’s first two weeks.
From an injury forcing the Lancers to change their starting rotation, to weather causing last-second venue changes, to seesaw matches, there’s a lot that could’ve caused them to stumble out of the gate.
And Linganore was locked in another tight match with Gov. Thomas Johnson on Wednesday, one in which it had to solve the Patriots’ three tall middle blockers that stood in the way. But once the Lancers began cleaning up their passing, the points started coming.
Linganore eventually took the home contest in four sets, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, but TJ hung around all night until seemingly running out of steam in the final frame.
“As soon as we got our passes to the setter, we could set up our hitters and get really good kills from everybody,” Lancers senior hitter Katie Bollhorst said.
Each of the first three sets were within a point at 15-14, with neither team getting a decisive run.
The second one, which stayed close, ended in a Patriots victory. But in the first and third frames, Linganore (3-0) rattled off 10 of the last 13 and 12 of the final 15 points, respectively, to pull away.
“It shows our hustle and determination to fight back even when we’re down, and it showed us we can’t get in our heads, and we have to keep pushing through to win,” Bollhorst said.
That grit can also apply to TJ (2-1), the first county team to push the Lancers this season.
Their middles — Temi Oluboyo, Elena Feuer and Megan Arnold — crowded the net and forced many Linganore spikes that went out of bounds as the Lancers attempted to clear their hands. Other times, one of those three sent the ball right back the other way for a point.
Ultimately, a series of passing errors spurred Linganore’s run to victory, but the Patriots weren’t too down about the defeat.
“This is one of the strongest Thomas Johnson teams in the last 10 years,” Patriots coach Lee Thompson said. “I think we kept them pretty honest for most of the night.”
That they did, which makes it just as impressive from the Lancers’ side that they stayed composed even when they struggled to pull away.
Winning close sets like they did Wednesday should serve them well the further they go in the season as the competition increases.
“I think it helps you down the road when you get into crunch time, when you get close to playoffs or in playoffs,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “They’re getting battle-tested right now, not just brain-wise and volleyball-wise, but conditioning-wise, too. to make sure we’re ready to play when it really matters toward the end of the season.”
Victories like these can also help settle the Lancers, who’ve had to persist without injured senior setter Ashly Ratti. That’s forced Poffinberger to shuffle her lineup and play some people out of their usual position.
One of those is senior Kelsie Duda, who’s moved to the back row to set while still contributing as a hitter. She looked confident in her new role Wednesday, leading her squad with 35 assists and five aces.
“It’s a lot more work and running, but I enjoy it a lot,” she said. “It’s been a little hectic, but it’s been a week or so, so we’ve adjusted to it.”
Duda is one of Linganore’s regular contributors, along with Bollhorst (14 kills, three aces), junior libero Sadie Gladhill (12 digs, three aces) and senior middle blocker Meg Hummel (two blocks). They’ve had to shoulder a heavier load with Ratti out, but the team looks no less cohesive.
While they’re still ironing out some hesitant moments, the Lancers’ perseverance with obstacles like that has carried them to an unbeaten start and has put them over the top against tough opponents like TJ.
“I’ve got hitters that can hit in all kinds of different positions, several hitters that can play all the way around, players that can play all the way around,” Poffinberger said. “The versatility is really there. We’re explosive, and they seem to really get along.”
Brynn Cochran led the Patriots with 11 kills. Kamryn Davis had 18 assists. Feuer had five kills.
