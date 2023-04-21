Even though Linganore junior Stephen Curry’s first name is pronounced differently than his famous namesake, who is widely regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, the identical spelling has elicited plenty of comments over the years.
Has the lesser-known Curry played basketball?
“I did when I was younger,” he said. “When I came to high school, I dropped it for baseball. It just felt right.”
Looks like he chose the correct sport. Curry has ranked among Frederick County’s leaders in hitting and pitching this spring, and he was particularly effective on the mound for the Lancers on Friday.
Curry threw an abbreviated, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead host Linganore to a 10-0 win over Frederick in a game that ended after 4½ innings because of the mercy rule.
Curry’s gem, along with timely hitting from teammates like No. 9 batter Jason Capone, helped the Lancers (4-11) roll to a much-needed win after losing a pair of tantalizingly close games earlier in the week, 8-7 to Oakdale and 3-0 to then-unbeaten Catoctin.
“We have a young team getting used to varsity baseball,” Curry said. “But as the season went on, we got a lot better.”
While Frederick managed to get runners in scoring position in all five innings, Curry never buckled. He got three inning-ending strikeouts and induced a pair of inning-ending groundouts to shortstop Chase Perry.
“The main thing is, I came out early with a fastball and started hot,” Curry said. “They weren’t hitting it, so I mixed up the two-seam and the four-seam, hit the corners.”
Speedy Anthony Venable got Frederick’s first hit in the third, squeezing a single between first baseman Austin Perando and the baseline. Pitcher Tyler Knill had the Cadets’ other hit, doubling to the left-center gap in the fourth.
“He’s our ace, and he came out and threw the ball like he should,” Linganore assistant coach Jeff Krystofiak said of Curry. “He’s been working really hard in the offseason.”
Strength is one asset that has benefited the right-handed pitcher.
“Early on, I really didn’t have that much velo,” Curry said. “So I started to hit the gym, got a little stronger and hit a spurt my freshman year, and it led to this.”
Curry is also one of Linganore’s biggest offensive threats, as he proved when he hit two homers against the Bears on Monday. He went 1-for-3 against Frederick, hitting an RBI double in second and flying out on a ball caught near the left-field fence in the fourth.
The Lancers started hitting early, getting singles from Chase Perry, Ben Boyer and Max Lopaciesnki in the first, with the latter driving in the game’s first run.
“We’ve been preaching approach, and finally the line drives are starting to happen,” Krystofiak said. “But there were a lot of balls that we hit to people in past games, but now they started finding holes. I like how the boys are working. They’re working hard.”
Capone had one of Linganore’s most productive bats. He had an RBI single to left in the second, then belted an RBI triple to right field in the third.
“He’s coming back from an injury. He’s been working, eager to get back on the field,” Krystofiak said. “He’s had to pull it back a little bit, but he stayed to our approach that we’ve been talking about, and he had a couple good blasts today.”
Linganore’s Michael Goldsmith also had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
Left-handed starter Knill, who went the distance for the Cadets, was often victimized by Frederick’s fielding errors or miscues.
“We’re going to be a pitch to contact type of staff, that’s what we stress,” Cadets coach Colin Doll said. “But if you can’t make the plays behind that pitcher, and you give away outs, it’s kind of tough to compete with that.”
