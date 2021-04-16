Brady Domroe grew up playing with another talented running back.
It meant he wasn’t going to get as many carries as he might have deserved, and some of his own accomplishments might get glossed over.
But none of that really mattered to Domroe, who is now a senior at Linganore High School. He just loved playing football and being around his teammates. So, he was just going to show up for every practice, work hard and do whatever the coaches asked of him.
“He’s Linganore all over,” Lancers coach Rick Conner said of Domroe. “He’s as red and black (the school’s colors) as anyone we’ve ever had.”
On Friday night, Domroe tacked a storybook ending onto his workmanlike career for the Lancers, rushing for 190 yards and all four of Linganore’s touchdowns on 24 carries in a dramatic 27-20 victory over visiting I-70 rival Urbana.
“I mean, you saw it,” said Xander McClure, the Slippery Rock recruit and acclaimed running back that Domroe has played with since they were 5 years old. “This guy was scoring when it counts. He is a powerhouse. He runs as hard as anyone.”
Domroe scored on two long touchdown runs in the final 6 minutes, 50 seconds on the very same play. It was a power run to the left behind 6-foot-5, 240-pound fellow senior Cole Mitchell, who shifted from tight end to fullback on those plays. Domroe referred to it as one of their “bread-and-butter plays.”
With just under 7 minutes to play, the Lancers (5-1) trailed 14-12. They had the ball on the Urbana 35-yard line. But it was fourth-and-2. They called a run to the left, Mitchell cleared a path with a block and Domroe darted up the middle for his third touchdown of the game to give the Lancers a 20-14 lead after McClure scored on a 2-point conversion run.
Domroe had scored on earlier runs of 4 and 3 yards.
Urbana (2-4) answered with a fantastic 11-play scoring drive to retake the lead, capped by a 16-yard run to the left by senior quarterback Kyle Howes, a four-year starter at the position. That pulled the Hawks even at 20 with 1:36 to play after the extra point was blocked.
At this moment, there was little doubt who Linganore was going to turn to.
Domroe carried for 4 yards and then ripped off a 16-yard run. A moment later, they called a run to the left. Mitchell lit up an Urbana linebacker with a block, and Domroe made a quick cut before darting up the middle for the game-winning, 54-yard touchdown with 42 seconds remaining.
“One of the greatest feelings of my life,” Domroe said of crossing the goal-line in that fashion.
Domroe’s heroics might not have been possible if it hadn’t been for the remarkable effort of senior teammate Trevor Arnett.
Last week, Arnett produced the game-clinching interception in the final minute of a 21-18 victory at Urbana.
This week, he blocked the extra point on consecutive plays to keep Linganore within a 7-point reach in the final minute. The first one was negated by an offside penalty, but then Arnett did it again.
“That was huge,” Conner said. “Trevor Arnett has been an unsung hero for us. He’s a kid who couldn’t get on the field last year, but he hung around and worked hard. He trained like crazy and became one of the best free safeties we’ve had in recent years.”
Urbana had one final chance. But Howes’ final pass was intercepted by Linganore’s Zack Keisling as time expired.
“Just a great high school football game,” Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. “I am very proud of our kids, who played great. Credit to Linganore. They did what they had to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.