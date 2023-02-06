Linganore earned the top seed in the Class 3A West wrestling duals and will host eighth-seeded North Hagerstown in a regional quarterfinal match Tuesday night.
If the Lancers win, they will host a regional semifinal Thursday night against either No. 4 Springbrook or No. 5 Magruder.
Also in the 3A West, third-seeded Oakdale will host sixth-seeded Tuscarora, and second-seeded Damascus will host seventh-seeded Frederick in regional quarterfinals Tuesday. The winners of those matches will square off Thursday.
In Class 4A, Urbana is the No. 4 seed in the 4A West and will host fifth-seeded Wootton in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday. The winner will wrestle top-seeded Northwest on Thursday in a regional semifinal. The Jaguars have a bye through the regional quarterfinals.
In Class 2A, reigning state runner-up Middletown is the No. 3 seed in the West region and will host sixth-seeded Northeast on Tuesday. The winner of that will face No. 2 seed Manchester Valley, No. 7 seed Winters Mill or No. 10 seed Walkersville on Thursday.
The Lions will wrestle Winters Mill on Tuesday for the chance at meeting Manchester Valley later that night.
And in Class 1A, Brunswick is the No. 5 seed in the 1A West and will travel to meet fourth-seeded Fort Hill on Tuesday. The winner of that match will face top-seeded Northern on Thursday in the regional semifinals. The Huskies have a bye through the first two rounds.
The winner of each region will advance to the state semifinals Saturday at North Point High School in Waldorf.
Semifinals in Class 1A and 2A will be at noon, with the finals to follow at 4 p.m. Semis in 3A and 4A will be at 2 p.m., with the finals to follow at 6:30.
