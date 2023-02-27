There were numerous times in Monday’s Class 3A West regional semifinal that the Linganore girls basketball team looked out of sorts on offense.
A rushed shot here, an off-target pass there and even a pair of shot-clock violations didn’t let the Lancers ever gain a large, comfortable lead over Frederick High. They eventually found some of their footing in the second half, including on a methodical possession ending in a 3-point dagger by Julia Mitchell with 53 seconds left to ice the game.
It was enough to hold off the pesky Cadets for a 58-48 home win, but Linganore knows it can’t afford a repeat performance in Wednesday’s region final against Oakdale.
“Really just calm down and run our offense. We took too many shots in the first half too quickly without running our offense,” Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said. “When we ran our offense, we got in sync with what we were supposed to do.”
Some of that was Frederick’s pressuring defense. For much of the contest, it sent a two-man press up the floor, cutting off Linganore’s guards and daring any Lancer to go downhill at Aubree Murray, the Cadets’ tallest player and rim protector.
That forced a series of rushed attempts, with repeated awkward looks down low not getting around Murray and outside shots clanging off the rim.
“We knew they were gonna come out aggressive, but we knew we were the better team, and that kind of got in our heads a little bit,” Linganore forward Trysten Colburn said. “But after we realized how they were playing, we got ourselves under control and played just as hard back.”
That’s when the team broke through Frederick (11-13).
It started with a 6-0 run to open the second half, which gave the Lancers their first double-digit lead. Later, Colburn worked open down low and potted a pair of layups, part of her team-high 18 points.
She also found Trinity Lindblade (13 points, five assists) open for a pair of triples, those outside looks freeing up a previously stagnating offense.
“Me working down low created space for my teammates, which created good shots,” Colburn said.
But Linganore (21-3) also had to make adjustments on defense to contain the Cadets, particularly star guard Sydney Huskey.
She drove Frederick forward and singlehandedly kept the contest competitive at times despite battling a nagging ankle injury. Huskey finished with 28 points.
“She’s not 100 percent, but I’ll take 60 percent, 70 percent of Syd over 100 percent of any other player any day,” Cadets coach Nate Naylor said.
The Lancers switched to a zone in the second half after getting exposed a few times in their patented man defense at the start of the contest. Some of that was miscommunication, and some was Huskey’s sheer will to drive to the hoop, but Easterday noticed the breakdowns and called for the change at halftime.
While Frederick did find some more offense in the second half, Huskey’s looks were a lot tougher, and Linganore forced other Cadets to shoot the ball. While they still weren’t perfect with the zone, the Lancers were in better command of themselves, and that translated to success.
“The second half, we just came back and were working together more,” Linganore guard Gracie Wilson said. “Everyone was doing what they needed to do on defense and offense running through the plays.”
It was ultimately enough for a win despite the bumpy play.
The Lancers discovered how they break down if they try to rush matters or if they’re caught overlooking their opponent. Those results are not pretty, all the turnovers, fouls and violations adding up.
But all that matters to them is they’re on to the next round, and they have a blueprint to get back on course.
“It’s a good game to have before going into the regional final,” Easterday said. “There were a lot of adjustments made in the game, and my girls responded to those.”
NOTES: Wilson had seven points and six rebounds for Linganore, while Mitchell added seven points and nine rebounds. Murray scored 10 points for Frederick, and Daejiah Sewell chipped in seven second-half points.
