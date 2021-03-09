Aside from finally getting to play matches again after the pandemic-related shutdown, Linganore’s girls soccer team is also trying to get the hang of a new formation after switching from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3.
Obviously, Lancers senior right wing Madyson Hill was glad to be competing again — what high school soccer player wouldn’t be after not getting the chance to do so in the fall? But so far, she’s also satisfied with her team’s new formation.
“I think I like it because the forwards are able to send the ball back and the center mids are able to play it out wide,” Hill said. “So, then we can cross the balls and finish them like we did today.”
Hill did her share of finishing, scoring a pair of goals off crosses to help Linganore beat host Thomas Johnson 3-1 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Thanks to a lengthy hiatus in the fall and the disorienting process of playing a fall sport during the final weeks of winter, Linganore and TJ players both needed time on Tuesday to get their bearings.
“I think it took us 40 minutes, sort of just like a kick in the butt, to figure out who we’re going to be and who we are who want to be,” Patriots coach Adam Weinstein said. “It’s a lot of new girls, a lot of youth here and yet untested, and so ultimately that’s what this was.”
That test came against a Linganore team that reached the Class 3A state semifinals in 2019. But the Lancers lost some key players from that team and, like every other county squad, they’ve had to prepare for the most unusual soccer season in recent memory if not Frederick County history.
For instance, this most likely was the first time local soccer teams had snow on their field during the preseason.
“A little bit of rust with the weather,” said Linganore coach Paige Pohopin, who thought her team came together last Thursday. “We really started figuring it out, they’re playing a new formation. It was a little sloppy to start off, but I think they really came together at the end and pulled it off.”
Hill helped the Lancers set the tone early, scoring on a close-range shot set up by Melanie Barger’s left-to-right cross during the third minute.
Gemma Davis scored during the 17th minute, battling a pair of defenders and slipping a shot just inside the right post.
Then, Hill struck again with 18:40 left in the first half. After TJ keeper Jessi Hart alertly deflected a shot that was set up by yet another cross, Hill used her left foot to punch the ball into the net, giving the Lancers a 3-0 lead.
Pohopin thought the Lancers had more speed this year, and that asset can be utilized by the midfield-based formation they’re now employing.
They also have veterans like Hill, who has done her share of scoring in the past and plans to continue her career at McDaniel.
“We’re really strong in the back this year, and our formation as well,” Hill said. “And I think our strong suit’s going to be going wide and then crossing the ball in because we have a lot of people who can head the ball.”
Linganore’s Samantha Hoefs’ header hit off the right post early in the second half.
The Patriots had their share of close calls, too, including a hard shot from Chase Borntreger that bounced off the right post in the first half.
TJ got on the scoreboard when hard-charging senior Genesis Guevera won possession and fired a shot from the right side that went off a defender into the net with 39:30 left.
Weinstein said that’s the same kind of effort and determination Guevera used to score in the 2018 state final.
“What you saw is exactly who she’s been since the very beginning,” Weinstein said. “I think now more than ever she’s got this passion, this fire, that if it catches, we can be a really dangerous side.”
Weinstein liked how his team responded after falling behind 3-0 in the first half, especially since TJ’s next opponent is a Middletown team that reached the 2019 Class 2A state championship match.
“If you’re looking at it in terms of halves, we lost the first half but we won the second half,” he said. “And that’s the momentum that we want to take on, that’s what we’re going to learn from there.”
NOTES — Linganore freshman Georgia Sible suffered a dislocated knee cap with 33:41 left in the first half and was taken off the field in an ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.