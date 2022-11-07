When Linganore volleyball faced Oakdale in September, the Lancers came out on the wrong end of three close sets. They felt out of sync when it counted, and their early season struggles to put teams away cost them against one of the county’s top teams.
But in Monday’s rematch — this one with playoff stakes — Linganore made sure to finish.
The Lancers swept the Bears in three tight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24, coming out on top in the Class 3A West Region I semifinal. It’s the team’s seventh win in its last eight matches, another landmark in its late-season turnaround fueled by improved chemistry.
“We just came in with the right mentality tonight,” senior opposite hitter Loghan Day said. “Last time, we weren’t as much of a team, and this time, we really worked together to do it.”
It was evident with the third set tied at 24-24.
The ball seemed like it was going to fall in on Linganore’s side, but middle blocker Meg Hummel dove to save it, and outside hitter Kelsie Duda finished to set up match point.
In the second set, the Lancers kept the winning point alive with pristine passing, eventually taking the frame on an Oakdale hitting error. It squashed a six-point Bears run that came within one point of tying the set, but Linganore (9-7) remained calm to finish.
It was the inverse in the first set, as the Lancers rattled off four straight points to claim victory, finishing with a Duda ace.
“Everybody stepped up. We got an all-around effort instead of just Kelsie, just Meg,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said.
Both Duda (12 kills, eight digs, three aces, two blocks) and Hummel (six kills, three blocks, one dig) did their part, but the Lancers didn’t need to rely on them to win points.
The team tallied 24 assists on 34 kills, led by setter Ashly Ratti’s 15 assists. Libero Sadie Gladhill had 17 digs and setter Raegan Heidenberg registered eight assists, three digs and a pair of aces.
“Our team chemistry has just gotten a lot better since the last time we played them,” outside hitter Katie Bollhorst said. She finished with four kills, six digs and an ace.
That helped them achieve a goal of reaching the regional final.
Neither Poffinberger nor any of her players had made it that far in the postseason, bowing out in the regional semifinal each of the past five playoffs.
But Linganore felt it had the skill and chemistry to change its fortune this season, and it got what it wanted. Now, the Lancers get a date with titan North Hagerstown.
“We obviously know that North Hagerstown is a goliath team, but we came into tonight and just wanted to play well,” Poffinberger said. “If we played well and the scoreboard isn’t in our favor, we have nothing to hang our heads about, and that’s what we’re going to go into North Hagerstown with and go from there.”
Last year, Oakdale (8-8) was in the Lancers’ spot, getting yet another shot at the Hubs.
The tide turned in 2022, as the Bears lost a majority of their team to graduation. It left a relatively inexperienced group starting, and that showed at times in Monday’s loss.
“We have to be serving tough, we have to serve-receive well, and we have to be smart when we hit,” Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch said. “We’re not playing the game that we needed to play. But Linganore played well, and they deserved to win tonight.”
That was thanks to improved team chemistry, which let the Lancers turn another round of close sets into victories.
The team is peaking at the right time, and with their mission of getting to the regional final accomplished, the pressure is off.
“We got stuck last year right here, and now, we finally made it,” Day said. “Feels good.”
NOTES: Ryan O’Neal led Oakdale with 13 assists, eight kills and three aces. Kelly Banks had 14 assists, while Zoe Vance tallied 19 digs. Molly Stevenson and Ireland Payne each had seven kills and six digs.
