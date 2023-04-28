The conditions certainly were not ideal for Linganore girls lacrosse’s three seniors on their Senior Night.
Instead of pristine warmth and sunshine, the Lancers were greeted by chilly temperatures, gusty winds and a driving rain that persisted through Friday’s contest.
“My legs were numb. My hands were numb. Everything was numb,” senior defender Savannah Donahue said.
But the final result was pretty good consolation for Donahue and fellow seniors Caitlyn Crosby and Olivia Pickett, a breezy 15-4 home win over Frederick High.
Linganore also clinched the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division for the second consecutive year, another gift for a squad that is rounding into top form at the right time.
“The Urbana game was kind of a catalyst game for us where the defense and the midfield and the attack came together as one unit,” Lancers coach Dean Coccia said, referring to his squad’s 12-7 victory over the Hawks on April 18.
The defense in particular has carried Linganore in its six-game winning streak, and the unit was once again impressive against the Cadets.
The Lancers held Frederick without a goal over the final 35 minutes, 50 seconds, and blew open what was a tight match in the early going. Goalie Payton Boteler finished with seven saves on 11 shots, and most Cadet chances were one-and-done.
“At the beginning, it was kind of hard for us to click,” Donahue said “But now, our defense clicks really, really well. And because we click so well and communicate so well, it’s easier to just stop the ball.”
Donahue captains the back line and is the unit’s only senior, and she’s helped Linganore (9-2) allow the second-fewest goals in Frederick County this season. She’s played lacrosse for the last 12 years and will continue her career at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.
Donahue said it’s a bit upsetting that her time with the Lancers is wrapping up so soon, but she’s going to enjoy the last few weeks of the season while she can.
“It’s crazy; I’ve been with these girls for four years now,” she said. “Even with COVID cutting a year short … going from how little I was to now going to college for lacrosse, it’s huge.”
But her contributions are useful as Linganore seeks a state title that eluded it last season.
The defense is the Lancers’ backbone, and Donahue’s group will carry the team as far as it can go.
“We’re very confident on defense. We have great adjacent slides, and we’re just now a unit. We’re meshing well,” Coccia said.
Linganore’s Reese Wallich led all scorers with four goals and an assist. Hadley Robertson had a hat trick plus two helpers. Annabel Geisler, Leah Doy and Meg Hummel each scored twice, while Pickett and Reagan Leader each added a goal.
Nicole Sibold had a hat trick for Frederick (7-3). Lizzie Goodwin had two assists, and Juls Brawner scored once.
