With the high school football playoffs beginning this week, Rick Conner made it perfectly clear he is not thrilled with his team’s circumstance.
“I am completely not in favor of this. No. I want to play. Our kids want to play,” the Linganore football coach said. “We don’t like this.”
Through a series of factors beyond their control, the unbeaten Lancers (9-0) don’t have a game this week. As the top seed in the Class 3A West, they have a first-round bye since the region they play in has an odd number of teams (seven).
So, instead of coaching a game Friday night, one of the county’s staunchest creatures of routine will be sitting in the stands, like a fan, at Rockville High School as the fourth-seeded Rams (6-3) host fifth-seeded Oakdale (5-4) in a first-round game.
Linganore will host the winner of that game next Friday. So, Conner and some of his staff will be there scouting.
“It’ll be the first time in a long time,” he said of being at a high school game and just watching.
The Lancers have gone to the state final in each of the last three fall seasons. There were no playoffs during the spring season.
“I am from Silver Spring. So, it’ll be nice to go down that way, go to a restaurant before the game, eat and go watch the game.”
Sitting out a playoff week is something a Frederick County football team has rarely, if ever, faced. So Conner is trying to keep his players in the proper frame of mind.
The Lancers have practiced all week and will continue to do so through Saturday morning, even though they don’t have an opponent yet and can’t be game-plan specific.
“We’ve just been sharpening our skills, working on our stuff, making sure it is all down to perfection,” senior defensive lineman Chase Shultz said.
Blocking assignments, scheme and techniques are the primary things the Lancers have worked on fine-tuning this week.
“It gives us an extra week to practice,” Shultz said. “Not that I think we need it, but it helps us to get focused and prepared.”
Linganore has pulled up a group of players from the junior-varsity team, which has injected some fresh energy into the practices, Conner said.
“We have had three good practices [so far],” he said after Wednesday’s workout. “It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of energy, a lot of juice.”
Are the Lancers worried about having their momentum stifled or being a tad rusty when they play in a regional semifinal next week?
“We went in with a good attitude this week,” Conner said. “Two things are going to happen. This is going to help us or hurt us. So, we have been working on ourselves. We have been doing some self inventory, some self scouting, trying to work through things we need to get better in.”
Conner’s son, Timmy, the team’s starting quarterback said, “The energy we bring to practice will keep our momentum going right through these two weeks.”
Though bummed about losing a playing opportunity during his senior year, Timmy Conner said, “It’s nice to be able to focus on us right now.”
Linganore does have a recent history with both of its potential opponents. So, unfamiliarity won’t be an issue.
The Lancers beat visiting Rockville 43-12 in a regional semifinal in 2019.
Much more recently, the Lancers won a 54-53 overtime shootout with Oakdale on their home field on Sept. 24.
“Either way, we know we are going to play a really good opponent,” Conner said.
The Lancers have a senior-laden team he feels will be up for the challenge.
“They have been to Annapolis before [for a state final],” he said. “They know what’s at stake. They know what they have to do. So, we are relying on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.