A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Linganore's girls basketball team led Oakdale by a single point, and the Bears remained within striking distance until the final seconds.
So far this season, the unbeaten Lancers aren't accustomed to having opponents so close to them on the scoreboard down the stretch.
But having opponents close to them when they play defense has become second nature, and that approach allows them to hassle ball handlers, disrupt passes and contest shots.
"The rule is, if you can't touch 'em, you're not close enough," Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said.
Defensive stops produced by that approach and clutch shots down the stretch allowed Linganore to pull out a 66-59 win over the host Bears on Friday.
After the final buzzer, Linganore players celebrated on the court. And later, their screams from the locker room could be heard in the hall.
No doubt, the Lancers (4-0) were fired up about beating a quality program that ousted them from the playoffs last season. And being forced to sweat out that win only made it more gratifying.
"This game was probably our most competitive game and the game we all put the most heart into," said Linganore's Trysten Colburn, who scored a game-high 24 points before fouling out with 33.8 seconds left. "Everybody wanted it."
Ditto for the Bears, who stormed back into the game after trailing by as many as 17 in the second quarter.
Just when it looked like the deep and talented Lancers were on their way to a dominant win, Oakdale employed its own tough defense and got clutch shots to cut Linganore's lead to 30-26 at halftime.
The rest of the night, the Bears stayed uncomfortably close. And Bears junior Skai Bayless, who scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, hit a driving layup that narrowed Linganore's lead to 52-51 with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left.
The closest thing to a dagger came from senior Julia Mitchell, whose 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Lancers a 60-54 lead with 2:52 left.
"I just really thought about it before I shot it and just locked in," she said. "I was like, 'I need to make this.'"
"That was a big shot," Colburn said. "Everybody crashed the boards, but we all knew it was going in by the looks of it."
Trinity Lindblade, who was hounded all night by Oakdale defenders like Caroline Atwill and Emma Carey, quickly followed with a jumper. Then Colburn hit a putback that gave Linganore a 64-54 lead with a little less than two minutes left.
While such shots were crucial, Linganore felt this win hinged on the other side of the floor.
"Their defense was amazing, and that's what got us to stay on top," Easterday said. "And different girls came out and did different things. That's what's good about this team."
Linganore's defense produced 10 steals and eight blocked shots.
Lindblade had 13 points and five assists. Mitchell had nine points and four rebounds. Kayleigh Lake and Gracie Wilson each had five rebounds.
Carey led Oakdale with 17 points. Bayless had four assists, Alexis Rowe had four blocks and Jane Rape had three steals.
After dealing with injuries and illness, this was the first time Oakdale (2-2) had all 12 players available to play.
"I feel like we could play a lot better," Bears coach Rob Healy said. "Credit to Linganore. They definitely played well and jumped on us there.
"It's just frustrating because we haven't put four quarters together yet, and that's on me," he said. "I'll make sure that we're coaching them better. But we can do it. I know we have the potential to do it."
