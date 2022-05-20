BURTONSVILLE — Linganore’s magical season came down to one goal and one draw.
Severna Park girls lacrosse held for the final shot, turning the ball to Regan McDonnell. She waited out a hounding Lancers defense that had stood tough all night.
With 25 seconds left, McDonnell made her move, cutting inside and firing the winning goal. All the Falcons needed to do was win the ensuing draw. And Severna Park did, sealing Linganore’s fate.
In their first Class 3A state semifinals appearance, the Lancers fought but ultimately fell to the perennial power Falcons, 12-11, on Friday night, bringing their program-best season to a close.
“That’s the best game of lacrosse that anyone could have asked for. They did everything that we gave them in the game plan, and they did it better,” Linganore coach Brooke Wilson said. “No one wants to see the season come to an end, but what a hell of a game.”
It was indeed a hell of a game — tight, back-and-forth, down to the wire and about as clean as high school lacrosse can be.
Save for a brief period when Severna Park held a three-goal edge early in the second half, the game remained within two goals as the teams traded leads.
They entered the half tied at 5-5, but the Falcons opened up a 10-7 edge as they came out of the break winning draws and ramping up the defensive and offensive pressure. It seemed some of the Lancers’ woes from early in the contest were returning at the worst possible time — struggles in the draw circle and breaking Severna Park’s press to get across midfield.
But Linganore (15-4) stayed composed and turned it around.
The Lancers forced a turnover, and Annabel Geisler netted a goal moments later. Then, Linganore won a draw, and Reese Wallich scored her fourth goal of the game.
Then, another draw and another goal, this time from Leah Doy. And Meg Hummel won the Lancers’ third straight draw, getting fouled in the process. She scored on the free-position shot, and Linganore was ahead 11-10.
“All of the things that we wanted to work on, like staying composed and not fouling out, we did every single one of those things,” Wilson said.
So, the Lancers’ defense needed to clamp down. They had been sterling on that half of the field for large stretches of Friday’s game, with sophomore goalie Payton Boteler making numerous critical saves.
“Payton came off a really tough game where she just wasn’t mentally in it against Damascus and totally turned it around for this game,” Wilson said. “She, just like everyone else on the team, turned it on when it needed to turn on.”
Boteler made a clutch save on a free-position shot and got Linganore the ball, the team looking for insurance. But the Falcons made a stand of their own, and Emma Marsh drew a foul on the ensuing possession.
She scored her second goal of the night on the free-position shot, tying the contest at 11-11 with just over two minutes to go.
Severna Park won the following draw and got the ball to McDonnell, who held for the final shot. Linganore needed to hold, then score just one more goal and win one more draw.
But the Falcons got them both.
“It speaks to these girls’ willpower, their passion. They’re a super young team, they’ve got a lot of years left in them,” Wilson said. “I expect us to show up in at least the semis for a couple of years to come.”
NOTES: Linganore’s Leah Coletti had a hat trick. Alexi Crosby also scored.
