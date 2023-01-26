Whether she was on offense or defense, Linganore senior forward Julia Mitchell spent most of Thursday’s game against Catoctin engaged in tough battles inside the paint.
As someone who received tutelage from a pair of post players in her household, her mother and older sister, Mitchell seemed well-suited for such an assignment. She also welcomed it.
“Honestly, it’s kind of fun,” she said. “It’s physical, and it makes the win more exciting.”
No doubt, Linganore’s hard-fought 63-56 win over the visiting Cougars didn’t lack excitement, not with a pair of talented, hard-driving girls teams going full-tilt against each other for 32 minutes of back-and-forth basketball.
“I’d say our toughest one so far was probably the Urbana game, and then this one’s a close second,” said Linganore’s Trysten Colburn. “They put us up for a fight, but we did really good to come back and win.”
Colburn and Mitchell played prominent roles in pulling this one out. Colburn finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Mitchell, whose board crashing led to several put-backs, had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
Mitchell’s biggest play of the night actually started with a steal she made on defense with a little less than 1:30 left in the fourth quarter.
“I just really wanted the ball,” she said. “I just went for it.”
Then, she fired a long outlet pass to Colburn, whose fast-break layup gave the Lancers a 59-56 lead.
“It was a really good pass,” Colburn said. “It was a really good way to see the court.”
With 54 seconds left, Linganore’s Trinity Lindblade all but iced the game with another transition layup, a parting shot on a night when the tight defense of Catoctin’s Bekah Zentz’s prevented the sharpshooter from getting anything resembling an open shot.
“I’m so proud of that girl. That girl has not been feeling well all week,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said of Zentz. “We actually sat her out the last couple practices, so for her to come out there and do what she did, I mean, she’s all heart. I just love watching that kid play.”
Executing their fast-paced game plan to near perfection, the Cougars (11-4) took a 24-23 lead into halftime. The Class 1A team seemed poised to knock off the Class 3A Lancers (15-1), who have ranked as Frederick County’s top team all season.
In fact, the Cougars tied the game at 56 when Kylie Perhach, shortly after nailing a 3-pointer, hit a foul shot with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“I think the biggest takeaway out of this is, they’re probably going to contend for a 3A state title, right?” Entwistle said. “They’re a heck of a program with a heck of a coach, and we fought and played with so much heart, so I know we might’ve lost on the scoreboard, but this is going to help us come playoffs.”
In the second half, the Lancers focused on making plays inside the paint, and Mitchell played a prominent role in that game plan. Mitchell, the only senior in Linganore’s starting lineup, said she benefited from boxing out drills in practice.
“Julia killed it underneath the boards again. She’s our leading rebounder right now and is grabbing all kinds of rebounds,” Linganore coach Rachael Easterday said. “And Kayleigh [Lake] came off the bench and grabbed some rebounds for us, too.”
Lake’s play was all-the-more important on a night when Lancers’ standout Meg Hummel fouled out with 4:26 left.
“They worked so hard for those rebounds, I was so impressed,” Colburn said. “That team was really physical, and we just put our minds to it and everybody got in there and boxed out.”
Both teams like to run and both get points from numerous sources.
Gracie Wilson had 10 points and six rebounds for Linganore. Lindblade had eight points and five assists.
Brooke Williams led Catoctin with 15 points. Taylor Smith and Sam Orndorff each had nine points.
Orndorff hit two big 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Cougars keep up with the Lancers. She missed last season with an ACL tear, but the injury hasn’t slowed her down.
“That kid plays 100 miles an hour. She’s all over the court,” Entwistle said. “I joke she keeps giving me gray hair every time she hits the floor because I’m worried about her, but that’s who Sammy is.”
Linganore won the JV game 37-27.
