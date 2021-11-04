Linganore’s volleyball team returned to Tuscarora High School on Thursday.
And just like their first time there exactly two weeks earlier, the Lancers proved they had what it took to prevail in an intense, five-set match against a quality Titans team.
Unfazed after Tuscarora stormed back to take the second and third sets, Linganore forced what turned out to be an excruciatingly close fifth set and pulled out a 25-15, 24-26, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12 win in the Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals.
When these teams met on Oct. 21, the Lancers also had to win the fourth set and sweat out a tight fifth set, which they won 16-14.
Looking back at that match on Thursday, Lancers coach Andrea Poffinberger used the word “perseverance.”
“We talked about it the last time we were here,” the coach said. “That was the first time they really persevered and pushed through against a nice competitor, and we did the same thing again. We’re making progress at the right time.”
The Lancers (7-8) will face undefeated North Hagerstown in the regional semifinals on Monday. No doubt, taking down the mighty Hubs will be a tall order.
But on Thursday, the only thing that mattered was the Lancers, who had endured some rough patches this season, lived to play another day by pulling out a hard-fought win.
“It’s so great to take it to the next step and push it to the next game,” Linganore senior outside hitter Audrey Kilgore said.
“Our team just has so much potential, and it’s so great to see how far we’ve come as a group,” she said. “We’re all working on our communication every single game, and I think this game really proved that we were working for it.”
Work they did, especially after seeing the Titans battle back from an 18-9 deficit to take the second set and then get the first eight points in the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
During that momentum shift, the Titans staged runs by getting big kills from Christina Lockett and steady serving from setter Justine Winkler.
Meanwhile, the Lancers were trying to regroup.
“We’ve been kind of struggling with inconsistency all year, where we play really well, like you saw in the first set, and the second part of the second game ...” Poffinberger said. “We have younger players, so that’s part of it. And part of it just getting it together and getting that consistency we need.”
Granted, some of those younger players, like diminutive freshman libero Sadie Gladhill and sophomore setter Ashly Ratti, have already shown they can be playmakers. Titans coach Ricardo Vera praised Gladhill’s ability to get to balls that seemed destined for the floor, and she finished with 10 digs.
The Lancers also have some seasoned players like Kilgore, who had a team-high 12 kills along with four aces and eight digs. Lancers sophomore middle blocker Meg Hummel singled out Kilgore’s play at the net when asked about what stood out in the match.
As for Hummel, she’s the first to admit her main sport is lacrosse, not volleyball. Likewise, fellow Lancers middle blocker Delaney Ridgell is a softball standout. But those players and others have picked up enough to contribute.
Hummel had three blocks that earned points in the match. And in the fifth set, she had back-to-back blocks to prolong a rally, which the Lancers later won to go up 10-7.
“I just jump. I try to get as close as I can. Poff’s taught me so well, and so has my other middle, Delaney Ridgell,” said Hummel, who also credited Poffinberger for helping the team attain the right mindset. “She is great motivation for us. And everyone just cheers each other on so well.”
Linganore blockers had to contend with Lockett, who finished with 17 kills.
“She’s great. I didn’t have to go against her in blocking as much, but she’s scary,” Hummel said. “But I got few touches on her, I was very excited.”
Lockett helped Tuscarora bounce back from a rough start, and the Titans appeared to have momentum after winning the third set.
Like the Lancers, the Titans have many young players on the court. Lockett, for instance, is a sophomore, which bodes well for the team’s future. But the Titans had seniors, like Winkler, to lean on.
“The seniors were fantastic, the seniors kept their steadiness,” Vera said.
Winkler, who switched from libero to setter this season, had 40 assists, nine digs and eight aces on Thursday.
Mia Bernota had 10 kills and 10 digs for Tuscarora. Kinsley Taylor had nine digs and nine kills.
Kelsie Duda had seven kills for the Lancers, and Hummel had four. Ratti had seven assists, and Reagan Heidenberg had 12. Ridgell had three aces.
