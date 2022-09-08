In his first season as Linganore’s girls soccer coach, Mike Heller wants to diversify the Lancers’ attack.
He doesn’t want to rely on one or two players to score all the goals, and he doesn’t want to depend solely on set pieces, which are, by far, the team’s offensive strength at this early juncture of the season.
On Thursday night, that’s how Linganore scored both of its goals in a 2-1 home win over Walkersville.
Junior forward Ava Taylor was in the right place at the right time to knock home a rebound off a Mandy Hill corner kick with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half.
Then, junior center back Georgia Sible put her greatest weapon — her ability to take free kicks — to good use and converted one from 45 yards away with just under 14 minutes remaining to give the Lancers (1-1) the cushion they needed by the end of the game.
“They are really a fun group,” said Heller, who moved over to Linganore, where he works as an art teacher, after coaching at Thomas Johnson last season. “Lot of really positive personalities is probably the best way to say it. They are really supportive of each other. They have really positive outlooks a lot of the time. And they have been very welcoming of me as the new coach of the program.”
The Lancers graduated 13 players from a team that fell by a goal in the Class 3A West playoffs to eventual state semifinalist Oakdale last season.
To maximize this young group’s potential — there are only five seniors on the roster — Heller has switched the team’s formation from a 4-2-2 to a 4-3-3, which slides an extra player forward into the offensive zone from the midfield.
Then, when you factor in Sible’s ability to generate offense with her powerful right leg from the back of the formation, Linganore’s attack suddenly becomes much more versatile.
“It’s a better fit for them,” Heller said. “We have good ball handlers in the middle of the field, and we can possess the ball and build as a group in our attack.
“Right now, we are strong on set pieces. But I don’t want that to be our only [strength]. I want it to be a tool in our tool kit that we have.”
The Lancers cashed in on a set piece against Walkersville after generating back-to-back corner kicks in the latter stages of the first half.
On the second attempt, Hill bent a ball into the box and onto the foot of senior forward Promise Green.
But Walkersville’s sophomore goalkeeper, Ethel Wright, made a point-blank save on Green’s shot, which was struck with some pace.
However, there was a rebound that found its way onto the foot of Taylor for a Linganore goal.
“Right place at the right time,” Taylor said. “I was really excited. I was not expecting it. I kind of just toed it in and hoped for the best.”
Sible, meanwhile, has been taking free kicks for a long time because her leg is so strong. She also does it as a center back for her club soccer team.
“I guess I have a good foot,” she said sheepishly.
When she lined up her free kick from the left hash from 45 yards away against Walkersville, she wasn’t expecting it to go in. She was just trying to create a chance for one of her teammates around the goal.”
“I did my best and it went in,” she said. “I was very happy.”
Walkersville (0-2), which was coming off a loss to Tuscarora, got on the board in the final two minutes on a goal by junior midfielder Rayiah Davis.
“I thought we were good tonight,” Lions coach Paul Bryan said. “We didn’t give them a lot. I think we gave them problems getting forward ... I thought it was a good start.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.