Claire Thomas was understandably a little nervous.
Just a freshman at the time, she was starting at first base and batting in the No. 6 spot for Linganore’s softball team in the 2019 Class 3A state semifinals against Chesapeake (Anne Arundel).
“A big game,” Thomas said. “I remember thinking, ‘This is it. If we win, we go to the finals. And if we lose, I always have next year.’”
The Lancers lost. But thanks to an unprecedented set of circumstances, the palatable worst-case scenario Thomas pondered that night was supplanted by something even worse.
Thomas and the two other freshmen who played for Linganore’s 2019 team, catcher Delaney Ridgell and left-handed pitcher Kelli Durbin, saw their entire sophomore season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The lingering health crisis also shortened their junior season, which ended abruptly when the Lancers suffered a crushing, extra-inning loss to Thomas Johnson in the regional final.
So, while any high school softball player cherishes the chance to play for a state championship, Thomas, Ridgell and Durbin are even more grateful to finally get the opportunity after coming so close as freshmen and being denied another chance by various circumstances the past two years.
In what will be the final game of their high school careers, all three seniors will try to help their program capture its first state crown when Linganore (18-5) faces Chopticon (19-3) in the Class 3A state championship game 5 p.m. Saturday at the University of Maryland.
While Thomas, Ridgell and Durbin longed for a title as freshmen, they naturally have an evengreater sense of urgency this time. Unlike in 2019, they know beforehand they won’t be playing for the Lancers next season.
“Now that I’m in this position as a senior, it’s totally different,” Thomas said. “It’s now or never. I’m never going to be in this spot again. So I just try to give it my all.”
Given their history, the three holdovers from Linganore’s 2019 state semifinalist team aren’t likely to take anything for granted. In fact, while only three years have passed since their rookie seasons, the health crisis and ensuing shutdown almost makes this seem like a different era.
“The pandemic itself made it feel like it’s been 10 or 15 years since 2019,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said.
Then, as now, Ridgell was a sturdy catcher who swung a productive bat. In the semis against Chesapeake, she was the starting catcher and had two hits. With her and several others slated to return the following season, the future looked promising.
“Sophomore year, I think we had just as good of a team,” she said. “We hadn’t really lost that many people. But that got shut down after our first scrimmage.”
And in 2021, spring sports didn’t start until May 7, about a month and a half later than usual, because Frederick County squeezed in brief winter and fall sports seasons when the pandemic-related shutdown ended earlier in the year. Also, it wasn’t until May 19 that the MPSSAA announced it would hold a postseason for spring sports. Ridgell said things didn’t seem the same.
“Last season, at least at the beginning, felt like it was a just a gift to be able to be out on the field and play,” Poffinberger said. “And then as you got into the end of the season and we got into the playoff swing, I think the loss to TJ definitely left a bad taste in their mouth, so to speak. It wasn’t the way that we wanted to go out last year.”
Thomas said that loss fueled her to work harder this year to ensure a better outcome. And when the Lancers got a rematch with the Patriots in the West Region final, Linganore rolled to a 10-0 win.
The Lancers haven’t given up a run this postseason, with Durbin blanking South Hagerstown and right-hander Camryn MacKay following with three straight shutouts. The most eye-catching win came on Wednesday, when MacKay threw a gem to lead a 4-0 win over previously unbeaten Damascus, sending the Lancers to the state championship game for the first time since 2014.
“Everyone’s hyped. [Wednesday] on the bus ride back [from the semis], we always bring a speaker and listen to music, and we all just got pumped with that,” Durbin said. “I think everyone’s just excited for Saturday. This is going to be the first time for any of us going into the states game.”
Coming into the season, Ridgell wasn’t sure the Lancers would get such an opportunity.
“But this year, we’ve had a lot of underclassmen who have come up and kind of surprised us and held their own, which has been really exciting, especially the fact that so many of us are leaving,” she said. “It’s kind of good news for the rest of the team going forward after this year.”
No doubt, underclassmen have been vital contributors, as has senior shortstop Michaela Galcik. But the three holdovers from Linganore’s 2019 team have been anchors.
Ridgell has been the most dangerous hitter in Linganore’s potent lineup. However, that’s probably not even her most valuable contribution. Seasoned and savvy after catching for four years, Ridgell calls pitches for Durbin, MacKay and Gracie Wilson.
“She’s the mastermind,” Poffinberger said of Ridgell. “She’s very gifted in knowing the game and learning from what the batters do every at-bat. And Cam and Kelli and Gracie — and me, too — put their total trust in what she’s seeing, what she’s calling.”
When MacKay’s pitching, first baseman Durbin and third baseman Thomas man the corner infield positions.
“At this point in the season, they bring leadership and experience because they’ve been on the varsity team for four years,” Poffinberger said of Durbin, Thomas and Ridgell. “And they bring big bats — all three of them hit well.”
Each of them plans to play college softball — Ridgell at Caldwell University (N.J.), Durbin at Messiah University (Pa.) and Thomas at Juniata College (Pa.). But first, they’ll look to help Linganore produce one more stellar playoff game.
The Lancers are capable of excelling in all facets of the game. But at times this season, it was just a matter of doing them all simultaneously. One day, they’d hit well but have fielding issues. Another day, they’d field well but scuffle at the plate during crucial moments. The pitching’s been pretty solid all season.
“We talked multiple times about, how do we put this all together, how does everything click so that everything’s working the way we need it to and the way we want it to as we approach playoffs?” Poffinberger said. “And obviously in playoffs, it’s a one-and-done situation.”
While the Lancers haven’t played flawlessly during the postseason — there’s always room to polish if there are any games left — they’ve been peaking at just the right time.
Chopticon and Linganore share many of the same traits. They can hit, field and pitch. Unlike Linganore, the Braves have won a state title, but that came in 1985.
Before this season, no Chopticon player had reached the MPSSAA semis. As for Linganore, they have three Final Four veterans who are enjoying the deepest postseason run of their careers, even more so after pandemic-related disruptions and heartbreak marred the past two seasons.
“I just wish we had more time, looking back at everything,” Durbin said. “But I’m happy that we’re doing so well this season and can’t wait for states Saturday.”
