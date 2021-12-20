Thanks to a stirring Thomas Johnson comeback, Linganore’s boys basketball team no longer had a comfortable lead.
But the Lancers could take comfort in one thing while clinging to a slim lead down the stretch — they had Timmy Conner at the free-throw line.
Conner hit four foul shots on a pair of one-and-one situations during the final 19.4 seconds, finishing with a team-high 29 points to help the Lancers hold on for a 67-65 win.
After watching TJ storm back from a 17-point deficit, a comeback that hinged on Linganore turnovers created by TJ’s press and 3-pointers from Oscar Contreras (who had a game-high 30 points), Linganore’s near-flawless performance from the free-throw line helped it avoid a loss.
The Lancers shot 15-of-16 from the foul line, including a 7-for-7 performance from Conner.
“Before tonight, we struggled a little bit,” Lancers coach Tim Abercrombie Jr. said. “But 15-of-16 — it helps a lot when Timmy Conner is the one shooting them. He doesn’t miss many of them.”
Conner’s first trip to the line down the stretch came when Linganore held a 63-61 lead with 19.4 seconds left. He added two game-sealing free throws with 5.8 seconds left, giving the Lancers a 67-63 lead.
“All game, everybody made their free throws,” said Conner, whose team also got a pair of free throws from Chase Savage with 2:26 left. “And in a close game like that, it’s a huge category to win for us.”
While both these teams won close games over the weekend, it didn’t seem like they were destined for any more late-game suspense on Monday.
With a full-court press disrupting TJ’s offense early and 3-pointers from players like Conner and Ryan Lang, Linganore began to pull away from the Patriots in the second quarter.
Heading into the second half with a 12-point lead, Linganore went up 47-30 when Mason Porter hit a transition layup with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
But Contreras started going on a tear, scoring 13 points over the next eight minutes. His final points during that stretch came on a 3-pointer from the left wing, which cut Linganore’s lead to 59-57 with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter.
“They made a lot of shots, made it a little difficult on us late in the game,” Conner said. “But we’re happy to pull through and get the win tonight.”
Porter spent a good portion of the game guarding Contreras.
“He’s a great off-the-ball shooter,” Porter said. “He likes to shoot one dribble pull-ups, they set those screens, so it’s tough.”
TJ’s defense also played a huge role in changing momentum.
“The defense was the key. I knew in the fourth quarter, we were going to press,” Patriots coach John Manley said. “I think that gave them a little bit of fits, a taste of their own medicine in some ways. They were doing it to us early on.”
Patriots like Sam Larbi also were adept at winning 50-50 balls and forcing jump balls.
“We kind of panicked a couple times and had some uncharacteristic turnovers,” Abercrombie said. “I don’t know how many we had, but I’m sure more than what we average.
“But like I said, it’s a good learning experience this early in the season,” he said. “Obviously if we can get the win and get some pressure on us and realize what we’ve got to do better.”
Porter had 10 points and five assists. Lang had nine points and 12 rebounds, Cole Stansbury had nine points and Conner had six assists.
Larbi had 10 points for TJ (3-2), and Cecil Doherty scored eight.
“My kids showed a lot of heart tonight,” Manley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.