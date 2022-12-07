Linganore wrestling had a strong team last year, though its youth ultimately cost it in the state duals tournament.
But with such a young squad and only one state individual contender graduating, the Lancers knew the experience they gained from that season would pay dividends this year.
“We’ve seen it carry over in the room more than anything,” Linganore coach Ben Arneson said. “The maturity, the ability to earn wins and little victories in the room against each other.”
That helps the Lancers stay composed and take care of business, like they did in their season opening 81-0 road victory over Frederick on Wednesday night. Linganore won every bout, and all but one that was contested ended by pin, with most coming in each bout’s opening two minutes.
The Lancers also have a larger team this year, with 41 wrestlers bringing the energy up in practice and on the floor during matches.
“We have a lot more kids, so it’s a lot more crammed in there,” senior Chase Witmer said. “But since we’re all in there, we push each other harder and harder, and everyone wants to be the best they can. If they mess up, there’s someone right there to pick them up every time.”
His Linganore teammates helped give him a boost from the bench during his 182 bout, which took a bit longer than most of the others. Witmer needed some time to get a feel for competitive action after eight months away, but by the third period, he made enough moves to tire his opponent and get the pin.
He’s one of seven returning Lancers who made the state individual competition last season, a group that will lead them once again with the added experience of facing some of the state’s top grapplers.
“With all of us being older and much more mature, it’s a much more solid lineup going through,” senior Garhett Dickenson said.
Dickenson is one of those aiming to get back to states, and he got his campaign off to a strong start by pinning his foe with 3.5 seconds left in the first period to win his 138 bout. The other returning state contenders — Dylan Rohn (132), Peyton Pickett (152), Ethan Arneson (170) and Joel Hopkins (285) — also won their bouts in the opening two minutes with pins.
Trevor Jenkins was the lone returning state finalist to not participate Wednesday, as he is recovering from a broken ankle he suffered in practice. The 220 bout, normally his, was the only one to not end by pin, as the Cadets’ Ed Mattern pushed Bradley Rice, though Rice ultimately won by decision with a late takedown.
Those seven will lead Linganore, now a year older and more experienced. They hope it’s the start of a march to the Lancers’ first team championship.
“Linganore’s coming for states this year,” Dickenson said.
Linganore 81, Frederick 0
126 — Considine pinned Seebach, 4:37; 132 — Rohn pinned Htut, 1:27; 138 — Dickenson pinned Mott, 1:57; 145 — Husted pinned Espin, :29; 152 — Pickett pinned Edwards, 1:48; 160 — Lawn pinned Tumi, 1:58; 170 — Arneson pinned Barrera, 1:58; 182 — Witmer pinned Clarke, 4:41; 195 — Riley won by forfeit; 220 — Rice dec. Mattern, 4-1; 285 — Hopkins pinned Crouse, 1:50; 106 — Arthur pinned Bakari, :41; 113 — C. Wheat pinned Jackson, :58; 120 — J. Wheat pinned Davis, :27.
