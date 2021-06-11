URBANA — While opposing defenses have been trying — usually in vain — to slow down the Jozwiaks and the Kolars on Urbana’s boys lacrosse team, sophomore Dylan Lange has been trying to find the gaps and the seams that allow him to contribute.
Lange found them Friday night, as Urbana claimed its first regional championship since 2014 with a 20-8 victory over Tuscarora.
The Hawks (9-0) advanced to the state quarterfinals in Class 3A. They will play again Monday against an opponent that is presently unknown. All eight regional champions are reseeded in the quarterfinal round, and the seeds won’t be known until Westminster finishes its game with Marriotts Ridge on Saturday night.
Still, Urbana took a moment to celebrate the occasion of winning a regional title, even though the team has a much bigger goal in mind. The players hoisted the trophy overhead and posed for pictures after the game.
“The last time Urbana won a region championship was before I was here,” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said. “Anytime you win a region championship, that’s an accomplishment in itself.”
Called up from the junior varsity over the course of the season, Lange put together his breakout performance, finishing with a season-high four goals and one assist.
“I feel like I have gotten better,” he said of his time as a young player on a very talented and senior-laden varsity team. “The main thing I have been focusing on is just getting open.”
If the Hawks are going to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the program’s first state championship next week, they are going to potentially need guys like Lange, senior Austin McMahon (three goals, two assists against Tuscarora) and sophomore Gavin McKay (three goals, three assists) to come through in a big moment.
“Of course, in a big game, the defense is going to key on our top four guys,” Donahue said.
Try as it might, Tuscarora could not do it Friday, as senior attack Jack Jozwiak finished with a team-high five goals and six assists, senior attack Jason Jozwiak finished with four goals and three assists and senior midfielder Eric Kolar scored one goal and made his physical presence known on both ends of the field.
The Hawks played most of the final three quarters without senior midfielder Jason Kolar, who hobbled off the field with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Donahue said he did not believe the injury was serious and Kolar should be ready to play Monday.
Urbana was already missing one of their top defensive players, senior Jackson Weston, due to injury.
“We need some of the younger guys to step up for us,” Jack Jozwiak said.
Tuscarora finished its season at 5-5 overall. Junior midfielder Brian Jester finished with five goals for the Titans. Senior attack Jayme Heflin Jr. and junior midfielder/attack Andrew Cramer each added one.
“I am proud of the culture these seniors set,” Titans coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. said. “They bought in from day one when we took over, and these are men of the highest character I have ever coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.