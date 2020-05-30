Like many former point guards before him, Brunswick graduate Larry Brown became a basketball coach.
Heck, he wasn’t even the first person with his name to do do so. Former ABA star point guard and NBA-NCAA Division I coach Larry Brown beat him to the punch years earlier.
But aside from performing the typical duties that help prepare point guards for eventual coaching careers, such as running plays and directing his team, Brown also took jump balls and was one of Brunswick’s top rebounders.
“I was utilized in a lot of different ways,” he said.
And years later, he’ll be utilized by Brunswick in yet another way. Brown has been named the school’s new varsity girls basketball head coach, replacing Dave Spiezio, who stepped down after last season.
It’s Brown’s first varsity head-coaching job, although he’s done plenty of coaching since graduating from Brunswick in 2002.
In fact, Brown spent the past three seasons as a Brunswick boys assistant under Dan McLane, and he proved to be a viable candidate for the girls job.
“We’re excited about the energy he’ll bring,” Brunswick athletic director Jon Jarrett said.
Brown is a user support specialist at Ballenger Creek Elementary School, a job that involves making sure teachers’ technology, including computers, function properly.
But Brown also has a background of working with kids. He has worked for The Arc of Frederick County, which helps people with developmental disabilities, and served as an AmeriCorps member. He was the the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County Area Director.
All along, Brown stayed involved with hoops.
Brown, who was a member of men’s basketball teams at FCC and Hood College, began coaching part-time through Frederick Parks and Recreation and as a volunteer coach at PVYA.
He is also the founder and president of Overtime Grind, which trains basketball players from ages 10 and up. Brown has trained players, boys and girls, from the Brunswick area as well as other parts of Frederick County.
He preaches fundamentals.
“Keep it simple,” he said. “And with hard work, the sky’s the limit.”
Brown is familiar with Brunswick’s girls team.
“There is a good amount of returning players and some underclassmen who gained some experience this past year and showed they can compete at this level,” he said. “So I think we should have a pretty strong foundation.”
Brown hasn’t had a chance to meet with his players yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just can’t wait for that open gym and see what we’ve got,” he said.
Defense will be Brown’s main focus, especially for a Brunswick team that lost a fair amount of close games last season.
“If we can just limit some of those easy buckets and create some turnovers on our end and get some easy points, that’s going to put us in a good position,” he said.
At Brunswick, Brown played for coach Jim Sklencar, and he still retains some of Sklencar’s philosophy.
“He prepared us for games. He came up with a really great scouting report, he knew what we were going up against,” Brown said. “I remember those intense walkthroughs when we would talk about some of the special players each team had and ways to stop them.
“So I really want to put my players in a great position to be successful by our preparation,” he said.
Getting to run a program at his alma-mater makes this new job all-the-more appealing.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I still live in the Brunswick area. It’s awesome.”
