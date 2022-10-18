WALKERSVILLE — With a trip to the CMC title game on the line, neither Walkersville nor Middletown field hockey seemed to give an inch.
Whether it was the brisk conditions, the choppy grass field or neither team wanting to concede, Tuesday afternoon’s contest was mostly played in the midfield, with few chances at either end.
Thus, the game remained scoreless with just under three minutes to play. That’s when the Lions forced a turnover, and the ball ended up on Olivia Miller’s stick. Rylie Sheets camped at the other end of the goal, and Miller found her with a pass.
Sheets tapped it in, and that was all Walkersville needed in a 1-0 win over its rival. The victory sent the Lions back to the CMC championship game for the second straight year, where they will again face Urbana on Saturday.
“We’ve been itching for this exact moment, and all we want is another number on that board,” Sheets said, pointing to the scoreboard that lists the team’s county and league championships.
Walkersville has not claimed one since 2000 but appears to be coming out of an extended down period. After last season’s Gambrill Division title, the Lions (10-2) went a step further in 2022, going undefeated in Frederick County play.
That included an overtime win over the Hawks, the county’s usual power. And to top the Gambrill Division again, they had to knock off the Knights (7-4).
“I always know it’s going to be a battle against Middletown,” Walkersville coach Kelly Given said. “I’ve been nervous and worried about this game for the past two weeks.”
The Lions came out a bit slow, but their defense clamped down and didn’t allow the Knights too many high-danger chances.
Walkersville goalkeeper Alia Winterle made two saves and posted her sixth shutout of the season, extending a team record. Middletown had 12 penalty corners but only fired a shot on one of them as the Lions continually cleared those chances.
“I feel like we had a lot of opportunities and we just didn’t follow through with them, so it’s just frustrating on our end,” Knights coach Michelle Buhrman said.
But the score remained tight thanks to Middletown goalie Clara Stamper, who made three saves. Walkersville also struggled to generate much offensive pressure until the final few minutes of the game.
Then came the winning sequence: Miller to Sheets.
“I saw Olivia, and I saw no one in the circle, so I knew that was the one chance where if I needed to run fast, it was at that moment,” Sheets said.
And, after holding off one last Knights push in the final two minutes and 42 seconds, the Lions exhaled and celebrated the end of their best regular season in more than two decades.
They had completed a preseason goal of theirs to return to the CMC championship game. And just maybe, they could post a new number on their scoreboard.
