Oakdale ice hockey player Gavin Peduzzi had already scored three goals to help the unbeaten Bears battle back from a two-goal deficit and take the lead against Urbana on Friday night.
But in the final minutes, all he cared about was preventing any more goals.
Peduzzi was one of the Bears charged with killing Urbana’s two-minute, 5-on-3 power play, which began with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left. He couldn’t remember Oakdale being in such a situation this season.
“Nothing that crazy,” he said. “That was a little overwhelming, but we got through it.”
Getting hard work in the corners from defensive anchor Jack Hammer and a couple saves from goaltender Devin Brown, Oakdale refused to give up the equalizer and held on for a 4-3 win over the Hawks at Skate Frederick on Friday night.
As the final second ticked off after the Bears (7-0 in the Monocacy Valley Hockey League) cleared the puck once again to the other end of the ice, Oakdale players raised their sticks triumphantly. Another close call, another victory.
“Big relief, big relief, big win,” Peduzzi said. “Down 2-0, fought through the adversity, came back, put in the hat trick to get the boys rolling, 4-3 win.”
Peduzzi scored the go-ahead goal with 5:06 left off a double assist from Calvin Hooper and AJ Yuhas.
“He’s the scorer. He’s got the snipes,” Hammer said of Peduzzi. “He’s putting it top-right, top-left every time, no doubt about that.”
But doubt about holding onto that lead crept in when the Bears found themselves two players down after getting called for an unsportsmanlike and bench penalty with 2:06 left. It was time to dig in.
“Just stay tight by the net, get the puck out,” Peduzzi said. “That’s about all you can hope for.”
A defensive minded player like Hammer was right in his element.
Asked about his approach, Hammer said, “Getting gritty in the corners, giving it to ‘em, get the puck out, get it to Gavin Peduzzi. He’s the one with the hat trick.”
Hammer set up Peduzzi’s first goal. After skating blue line to blue line, Hammer fired a left-to-right pass to Peduzzi, who scored to cut Urbana’s lead to 2-1 with 14:03 left in the second period.
“I got the two snipes and the absolute beauty back-door pass by Jack Hammer,” Peduzzi said.
Less than two minutes after his first goal, Peduzzi scored again on an assist from Cian Cassidy, tying the game 2-2.
Urbana reclaimed the lead near the end of the period, though, when Gavin McKay — from the left wing — rocketed a shot that sailed just inside of the right post with 5:15 left in the second. Seamus McGee had the assist
Yuhas tied the game at 3, taking a feed from Peduzzi.
Oakdale wasted little time putting pressure on the goal on Friday but had trouble getting the puck past Urbana goaltender Joey Zibragos, who finished with 41 saves.
“He played phenomenal out there, there were a couple breakaways where he really came up strong throughout the game,” Hawks coach Sean Sun said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better game from him.”
Urbana made the most of its opportunities early on, getting goals from Drew Renzi and McKay to take a 2-0 lead in the first period. Cody Keegan assisted both goals, and Bennett Elgin also assisted McKay’s.
But the Hawks had trouble scoring the rest of the night, including on their 5-on-3 power play near the end.
“They have an older team, when they get down in crunch time like that, they have a little bit more experience in situations like that,” Sun said, referring to the Bears. “A close game against an undefeated team like Oakdale, they get a little bit nervous, a little bit tired, they don’t have the experience to match that situation.”
