MIDDLETOWN — There were numerous reasons why Middletown’s football team found itself trapped in a back-and-forth battle against upset-minded Frederick on Friday.
The most noticeable one, though, was the Knights’ inability to prevent Cadets quarterback Brian Mbuthia and receiver Travon Neal from hooking up for big pass plays.
Heck, on one of those plays, Neal — after taking a handoff from running back Chris Metevia — tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Mbuthia.
“They completed a lot of balls on us tonight, we’ve got to make a lot of adjustments,” Middletown coach Collin Delauter said. “But fortunately we were able to make a big play when it mattered.”
Jacob Ignasiak made the play. His interception with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left gave the Knights their third takeaway of the night, and Middletown held onto the ball the rest of the game to pull out a hard fought 35-33 win.
“Frederick is a fantastic team that played incredibly hard, and fortunately we were able to come out on top,” Delauter said. “But that was anyone’s game.”
The aforementioned Neal-to-Mbuthia touchdown pass gave Frederick its third lead of the night.
And after Middletown (2-0) regained the lead on workhorse Carson Smith’s fifth touchdown run of the game, a 1-yarder with 6:10 left, the Knights defense had to brace itself for another series against Frederick’s dangerous air attack.
Mbuthia had already completed 10 passes to Neal for 162 yards and two TDs, including a 33-yard touchdown pass in which the receiver hauled in the ball despite contact from a defender that resulted in a thrown flag.
Mbuthia had also thrown a 62-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Poleate in the second quarter, when the receiver got open and had no one near him after grabbing the long pass as his defender fell to the turf.
But after an incompletion and running play, Ignasiak’s interception ended what turned out to be Frederick’s final possession.
“I was right next to him,” Middletown defensive back Clarke Cheairs said. “I was going to make the play and Jacob was right there, too, and he just picked it off.
“I was just making sure No. 5 [Neal] wasn’t catching the ball because he was torching us all night long,” he added.
While Cheairs wasn’t the one to make the play in that instance, the versatile senior played a role in this tough win.
Serving as a holder on extra points, he ended up using some improvisation to score a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
“It was like a Charlie Brown situation,” Cheairs said. “My hands were a bit sweaty so I lost the ball when I was putting it on the tee, so I picked it up and I ran into the end zone as fast as possible, and I got there. It was a wild night.”
Speeding around the right edge, Cheairs also had runs of 20 and 18 yards to set up the final touchdown of the night by Smith.
“They call me like a Swiss army knife type of player,” Cheairs said. “Anywhere they need me, I’m willing to play there.”
Such contributions were vital on a night when every play mattered.
Smith did his part, rushing for 244 yards on 34 carries.
The defense got timely tackles for loss from players like Vince Flook, Landen Summers and Dwayne Clipp. The latter two players also had key fumble recoveries.
Clipp scooped up a loose ball and returned it to Frederick’s 13 in the first quarter, setting up Smith’s 13-yard TD run.
And after the Knights scored on the first possession of the second half, Summers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at Frederick’s 24. Three plays later, Smith scored on a 3-yard run.
While its turnovers were costly, Frederick (1-1) left little doubt that it has made vast strides from the days when wins were rare and hanging with traditional powers like Middletown seemed unlikely.
Frederick also got a 43-yard touchdown run from Taejon Anderson, who hurdled over a defender en route to the end zone.
“They played tremendously. I couldn’t have asked for a better game,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. “If a couple more calls go our way, a couple more plays go our way, that’s a different game.”
With no timeouts left in the final minutes, Frederick’s last gasp came when Middletown faced a fourth-and-7 from Frederick’s 34 with 1:41 left. Knights quarterback Keith Lynott gained 13 yards on a keeper to seal the win.
“Our first challenge of the year,” Cheairs said. “And it was definitely a great game to show us what we need to work on a lot and show us what we’re somewhat good at so we can just keep working as the season goes on.”
