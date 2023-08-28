IJAMSVILLE — For the past three years, Minh Le has perhaps been Urbana’s steadiest golfer.
He’s done so rather quietly, following in the footsteps of his older sister AnPhi and playing a relaxed, consistent game each time he steps on the course. Minh Le helped the Hawks make states each of the past two years, and he finished with a pair of individual top-15 placements.
So, it was a little surprising and frustrating to Le when his first two rounds of his senior year were below his usual lofty standards, despite Urbana winning both matches.
“I hadn’t really done that well earlier this season,” he said.
But any worries about a sustained regression were quashed Monday at Whiskey Creek Golf Club.
Le was back to his old self, rattling off seven straight pars before finishing with a bogey and a birdie to earn low medalist honors with an even par 36. That consistency paced a Hawks squad that rolled over Tuscarora, 154-197. Brody Taylor was the Titans’ low scorer with a 40.
“I’m happy to see Minh back. He had a couple of tough matches there, but we need him,” Urbana coach Joe Cook said. “If we plan on doing anything this year, Minh has got to be playing his A-game.”
Le didn’t really have an explanation for his early subpar rounds, nor did it seem to impact his mindset too much.
On Monday, he returned to his consistent ways, regularly putting shots comfortably on the fairways. He was also a steady putter on a day when the slow greens gave several players trouble.
That’s the type of round the Hawks expect from Le and the type that drives them to great heights.
“This team pretty much goes where Minh takes us,” Cook said.
Urbana hopes that’s a return to the top of the county after being dethroned by Brunswick last year. More importantly, it hopes that means another trip to states.
Le is part of a balanced squad that gives Cook a plethora of options in choosing which six golfers to send out on a given day. In three matches, the Hawks have recorded three different low medalists — Le, Rylan Bravin and Mason Jenkins.
On Monday, Bravin (37) and Jenkins (41) joined Le and freshman Claire Son (40) as scorers for Urbana.
“With this year’s team, as opposed to last year’s, we have more new talent who came in, or old talent that’s gotten better,” Le said. “I think we can progress more this year.”
In addition to Taylor, Tuscarora received a 49 from Caroline Fitzgerald, a 53 from George King and a 55 from both Ryan Rossi and Caleb Sant.
Middletown 170, Walkersville 177
Vish Nair and Jackson Polansky each shot a 41 to lead the Knights past the rival Lions at Richland Golf Club. They both earned low medalist honors. Middletown’s Dylan Leadbetter carded a 42.
Dave Nuckolls and Jaysen Jensen each had a 42 to pace Walkersville, while Celine Lieu also shot a 43.
