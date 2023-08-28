Urbana’s Minh Le
Urbana's Minh Le watches his drive on the third hole Monday afternoon against Tuscarora at Whiskey Creek Golf Club.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

IJAMSVILLE — For the past three years, Minh Le has perhaps been Urbana’s steadiest golfer.

He’s done so rather quietly, following in the footsteps of his older sister AnPhi and playing a relaxed, consistent game each time he steps on the course. Minh Le helped the Hawks make states each of the past two years, and he finished with a pair of individual top-15 placements.

