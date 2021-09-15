Urbana’s golf team has made a habit out of winning titles at the Frederick County Public Schools tournament.
Winning county crowns has become habit-forming for the Le family, too.
Competing in his first county tournament on Tuesday at Clustered Spires, Urbana sophomore Minh Le used a strong back nine to win the individual title with a one-under par 71.
His triumph helped the Hawks capture their 12th county team crown in 13 seasons, and it marked the fourth straight county tournament that saw a member of the Le family win an individual title.
Hawks senior AnPhi Le, Minh’s sister, had won individual crowns at the previous three county tournaments, topping all girls players in 2018 and 2019 and carding the lowest score regardless of gender — a three-under par 69 — at last season’s event, which was held belatedly in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
AnPhi Le shot a 74 on Tuesday, placing her in Urbana’s top five to help the team win with a score of 295 and allowing her finish second to girls champion Elizabeth Tucci of Oakdale.
Minh Le was inspired by the success of his sister, whose interest in golf was initially spurred by watching him compete, as well as his school’s dynastic program when he joined it as a freshman in the spring.
“It motivates me a lot, considering my sister has been winning counties and stuff,” he said. “And seeing all these strong competitors on the same team as mine, it’s really nice to be able to compete alongside them.”
Le’s emergence this season is a welcomed development for the Hawks, considering most of their starters — including three of their top five finishers on Tuesday — are seniors. Urbana has churned out championships year after year because it consistently replenished its roster after losing standouts to graduation.
“He is a good golfer, for sure. He’s had a pretty good year thus far, probably one of our lowest scoring averages on the team,” Urbana coach Joe Cook said. “Being as young as he is, we’re pretty senior heavy, so it’s nice to have a sophomore that participates like he does.”
On his first hole of the tournament, No. 18, Le pushed his drive a little bit to the right toward some trees. But he recovered nicely and only seemed to get stronger as the day progressed, especially on his back nine.
“I did really good one of my last holes, which was 15,” Le said. “I hit in the middle of the fairway, and I almost got on the green, and I chipped in for eagle.”
Le counts his driver as a strongsuit.
“It really helped me get out of a lot of tough situations,” he said. “And on Tuesday, my putting was really good as well.”
“His short game is pretty good, for sure, but he hits the ball a long way, too,” Cook said. “He’s a pretty good all-around golfer.”
Years of practice helped. Le figures he began golfing when he was 7 years old, trying a sport his father, Tuong, enjoyed. He said Tuong has coached him ever since.
While Le has dabbled in swimming, golf is his main sport. Aside from competing with the Hawks, he plays individual tournaments in the summer.
“I play decent in some of them,” he said. “But in many, I just don’t really play as well as I hope.”
But he didn’t shrink in his county tournament debut.
“It’s the first major tournament I’ve had on the high school team, and it feels really nice to win it,” he said.
Other marquee tournaments beckon.
“I want to make it to states along with my team,” Le said. “It would be really nice to be able to play against all the amazing players around Maryland.”
