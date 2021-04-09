There wasn’t much familiar or even comfortable Friday when the FCPS golf championships teed off at Clustered Spires Golf Club in Frederick. It was cold and misty, and the course was recovering from overnight rain. Not to mention, the tournament was taking place seven months later than usual.
Something that wasn’t so unusual was the result.
Perennial county power Urbana won every category, capturing the team crown for the 11th time in 12 years with a 288 — a score that was spearheaded by junior AnPhi Le. She won the overall title and the girls championship by shooting a 3-under 69.
Le edged teammate Bach Ngo, who ended up as the top boys finisher with a 70. Urbana’s Bennett Elgin (74), Michael Snyder (75) and Tommy Coffey (75) supplemented the victory.
“This team, they do what they have to do no matter what time of year it is,” said Joe Cook, who is in his first season as the Urbana’s head coach.
Cook said the players make his job easy. Other than suggesting they bring rain gear and an umbrella Friday, he basically just pointed them to the tees and let them do their thing. It’s a credit, he said, to the environment and program built by former head coach Frank Ferrari (who still serves as a Hawks assistant).
“They’re very self-motivated kids. ... Coach Ferrari had the team the last 10 years. ... It’s what he has established here,” Cook said. “The expectation that he put forth, it builds year after year. These kids know that if they’re not going to play and compete up to their standards, there’s somebody right behind them. They keep pushing each other.”
Urbana won by six strokes over second-place Oakdale (294), paced by Chris Lee’s 71, good for third place individually. The Bears’ Dell Grieser added a 72, tying him in fourth with Austin May of Linganore, which placed third in the team standings with a 297.
Le has consistently been a top finisher for the Hawks in this odd, truncated season. Her steady play over the past four weeks, along with the fact she took fourth overall at the 2019 county meet (when she won the girls title), meant she was among the favorites entering Friday’s event — which wasn’t even penciled into the FCPS sports calendar, Cook said, until about three weeks ago.
Cook said he’s seldom surprised by anything the Hawks do, and he’s seen Le put up some fine scores this season. “But to do this in the shortened season, coming out of the winter, in the wet conditions ...” he said, was impressive.
“These kids,” he added, “always seem to be prepared.”
Rounding out the top 10 individuals: Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci and Linganore’s Sam Johnson both shot 73 to tie for fifth, while the Lancers’ Ethan Crabb, Middletown’s Landon Leatherman and Urbana’s Bennett Elgin each shot 74.
Middletown took fourth place overall.
Brunswick, which finished fifth in the team standings, was led by Hank Adams (83). Sixth-place Tuscarora’s top finisher was Griffin Canslor (86).
Walkersville (seventh) was led by Jacob Montgomery (80); TJ (eighth) was led by Garrett Twentey (93); Catoctin (ninth) was led by Kyle Cantwell (102); and Frederick (10th) was led by Aidan Wellen (118).
