The thought of winning didn’t circulate in Olivia Miller’s mind.
The Walkersville senior hadn’t even settled into her hotel room near Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the night before her Under-19 MD Legacy indoor field hockey team was scheduled to play in a National Indoor Tournament qualifier, and she was wondering if she had just wasted a three-and-a-half-hour car ride.
Earlier that day, Miller had known that three players on the team wouldn’t participate because of COVID-19. Later that night, a teammate who had arrived in Pennsylvania tested positive for the virus. Then another player opted not to participate in the tournament after her parents expressed concern over the high number of positive COVID tests and the possibility of snow making for less-than-ideal travel conditions. To top it all off, the Legacy’s coach, Kelly Given, announced she had tested positive for COVID.
“It’s almost comical to me how bad things went in such a short time,” Miller said.
The fact that five players and a head coach suddenly became unavailable over a 24-hour period certainly left Miller befuddled. But the Legacy going 3-1 in the qualifier on Jan. 16 to earn a berth in the National Indoor Tournament — the team competed with three replacement players and rostered just one substitute — may have elicited just as much disbelief.
The national tournament begins Friday in Richmond, and the Legacy are there, Given said, because even though players knew their best effort may not have been enough to achieve their goal of qualifying for the national tourney, the team still made a collective decision to put forth a maximum effort.
“I think we were expecting something [going into the qualifier], and then that changed a little bit with all the girls that were out,” Given said. “So we had to get them to readjust and change their expectations, but it didn’t stop them from working hard and fighting every second while they were up there.”
In a big-picture view of the Legacy’s situation the day before the qualifier, Given, who also coaches Walkersville’s varsity field hockey team, faced the following dilemma: She had just four field players and zero goalies. Five field players and a goalie are required to compete in indoor field hockey.
Given leaned heavily on the computer program SportsEngine to manage the situation. As she received text message after text message delivering news of players being unavailable, she secured two replacements — Tuscarora junior Delaney Agnes, a member of the U19 Legacy’s B team, and Linganore sophomore Zoe Theologou, a member of the U16 Legacy team — through some back-and-forth messaging on SE’s chat feature before 10 p.m.
“I was still pretty optimistic at that point because a lot of our starters were healthy and able to go,” Given said.
The final player who declared herself unavailable, Linganore senior Emma Watkins, did so at approximately 10:30 p.m. For Given, that created the biggest dilemma, mainly because of the position Watkins played (forward) and how her absence would affect the roles of the other starters on the team.
“We really would have had to move players around to different positions to make that work,” Given said. “That’s when I was starting to be like, ‘OK, I’m not sure what’s going to happen tomorrow, but at least we’ll have enough for a team.”
Given and Miller talked strategy in a lengthy text thread, discussing the possibility of moving Miller from the midfield to forward and shifting Miller’s sister, Hannah, from defender to the midfield. But in Given’s mind, that wouldn’t have utilized her players’ talents in the best possible way.
“Hannah has these amazing free hits out of the back that are very deceptive, and by moving her up to midfield, she wouldn’t have been able to use that as much,” Given said.
So Given fired off a text to another member of the U16 Legacy team, Brunswick sophomore Carly Lindley, at about 11 p.m., and she wasn’t really expecting a response at that hour.
Lindley said she normally goes to bed by 10 p.m. But she had spent much of her time that day doing volunteer work, so she found herself catching up on homework and household chores.
The text from Given, which she didn’t read until 11:30 p.m., caught her off-guard.
“I’m very confused because: Why is my coach texting me at 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday night?” Lindley said. “I was definitely pleased that she asked me and she thought of me, and so the next thing was, ‘How am I going to wake up my parents and tell them we have to leave in four hours to go drive to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania?”
But for Lindley, a U16 player, being asked to play on a U19 was an honor, so she didn’t want to pass up this opportunity.
Lindley’s mother, Amy, got out of bed to help her daughter prepare for the trip, but the younger Lindley only slept from 1 to 3 a.m. She didn’t fully grasp the U19 Legacy’s situation until she arrived in Lock Haven.
“Ultimately, we just wanted to play our best. We may qualify, we may not, but we really wanted to get out there, show [opponents] that we’re not going to give up just because we’re in this circumstance.”
Like Lindley, Agnes chose to make the trip to Lock Haven on the morning of the qualifier.
Olivia Miller did not have high hopes. She thought very highly of all the replacement players, but in her mind, demanding them to go out and play at a high level under the circumstances wouldn’t have been fair — especially for players such as Lindley and Agnes, who got a minimal amount of sleep before traveling to Lock Haven.
“I was saying to myself [before the tournament], ‘Going into tomorrow, we’re just going to have fun because I really didn’t think we had a shot at winning,’” she said.
Given and Lindley were concerned about the team dynamic.
“I was confident in our individuals’ playing ability, but the big thing that worried me was how we would all play together,” Lindley said. “The chemistry, I wasn’t sure if it was going to be there.”
But with Walkersville assistant coach Danny Ogg taking over for Given, the Legacy started well, beating Mayhem Rush 1-0 — it was the first of four games against Pennsylvania opponents — as Tuscarora junior Tori Hampton scored a goal while Theologou collected nine saves.
The Legacy’s biggest confidence boost, however, may have come in a 3-1 loss to WC Eagles — a team considered to be the best in the qualifying field. Lindley scored a goal, and Theologou piled up 12 saves.
“I think that even though we lost, I think that loss only fed into their confidence,” Given said.
Behind four goals from Olivia Miller, the Legacy rolled to a 5-0 victory over Marojoka Blue, putting them in a crossover game — a contest that determined one of the eight NIT qualifying berths at the 16-team qualifier.
With the Legacy trailing 1-0 for much of its contest against the Vipers, Hannah Miller scored the game-tying goal in the final minutes, forcing a shootout. Theologou again shined in goal, finishing the contest with 13 saves.
Olivia Miller finished with four goals and an assist in the tournament, while Hampton followed with two goals and four assists. But as she reflected on the tournament, Olivia Miller passed on much of the credit to the replacement players.
“Zoe locked it down for us,” she said. “She kept us in all the games. Delaney and Carly, without them, I don’t think we could have done it.”
Last fall, Miller and her Walkersville teammates notched a 2-1 overtime victory over Linganore for the school’s first region title. For Miller, topping that accomplishment may be difficult, but the Legacy’s ability to succeed while facing such adversity still speaks volumes.
“It’s a heartwarming story,” Miller said. “I’m never going to forget this team.”
