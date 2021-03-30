Middletown boys soccer has always been known for its style of play: speed while on the attack, crisp passes and a beat-you-to-the-ball attitude on defense.
The Knights put it to use right away Tuesday night at Linganore, grabbing the momentum from the opening kickoff, scoring all of its goals in the first half on its way to a 3-0 shutout of the Lancers.
“We came out strong to maintain our lead,” Middletown junior midfielder Michael Liebendorfer said.
The Knights (3-3) peppered Linganore’s goal with shot after shot. Middletown ended up outshooting the Lancers 23-1.
Even with the match well in hand early, Knights coach Jeff Colsh keeps his standards for the team high, seeking improvement with each match.
“We’re enjoying it, every opportunity to play,” he said. “We’re getting better every week. That’s a plus for us. It’s an unusual season, for sure, but we’re working through it.”
A little more than 10 minutes into the match, Middletown got its first goal. Following a corner kick, Jason Rapp bounced a header in front of Linganore’s goal, just shy of the goal line. Matthew Bedri was there to make an easy tap-in with 30 minutes, 46 seconds to go in the first half.
He said he thought Rapp’s header had already crossed the goal-line, but he gave the ball an extra nudge with his foot, just to be sure.
About eight minutes later, Middletown made it 2-0 when Ashton Smith, following a direct free kick, punched the ball into the net after it caromed off a Linganore defender.
“It bounced back out, off the keeper,” Smith said “I just tapped it in.”
The Knights’ final goal came with 11:50 to go in the half when Liebendorfer took advantage of an open-goal situation to kick in an easy shot.
“The ball just came over my head; the goalie was out of position,” he said. “He started rushing me, and the goal was open.”
Although the Knights had a major shot advantage over Linganore, Middletown keeper Joncarlo Schooler remained on task. He didn’t have any saves in the shutout win, but was always on the move in the box, scooping up anything close and either kicking or throwing the ball back upfield.
Linganore is still searching for its first win after six matches, but first-year Lancers coach Kirk Meehan, a 2007 Tuscarora graduate, knows there’s always a transitional period when a new coach takes over.
“It’s a learning process,” Meehan said. “I’m getting used to the guys, they’re getting used to me. We’re trying to set expectations, trying to figure out who we’re going to be moving forward. We’re trying to build a new culture, and it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Freshman Logan Rich had 11 saves for Linganore.
