Linganore’s boys lacrosse team took some knocks recently.
The Lancers suffered their second defeat of the season on Friday, when they lost by a goal to Oakdale, and they ended up losing the services of three players who got hurt in an automobile accident.
But with the playoffs approaching, a development that occurred when the MPSSAA decided last week to hold a postseason for spring sports, the Lancers have all-the-more incentive to deal with such obstacles and make necessary improvements.
After Monday’s 22-0 win over Frederick, the Lancers identified tweaks that needed to be made if they hope to stage a deep postseason run like they did when playoffs were last held in 2019.
Field vision topped the list.
“We need to see the guys that are open,” Linganore senior midfielder Zack Keisling said. “We do put our head down a lot when we dodge, we’ve got to improve with dodging with our head up and looking for slides and people following the slides and stuff like that and hit the cutters.”
Granted, recent misfortune also provided the Lancers with another challenge.
“We’re having our struggles,” Linganore coach Rich Thompson said. “We lost three players this weekend to an automobile accident. They’re all home ... but they’re not going to be playing for awhile.”
Keisling said those players would be missed, and he hoped his team would get another crack at Oakdale.
Those teams could meet in the playoffs. Earlier this season, it wasn’t clear if there would even be a postseason. If not, seniors like Keisling and Gabe Wheat would merely view the season as one last chance to play with their teammates.
“A bigger goal,” Wheat said about the postseason. “Now it’s like, we’ve got to get to the end and win a championship with my boys.”
When Linganore played its last postseason, falling 15-14 to eventual state champ Westminster in the 2019 Class 3A West region championship game, Wheat was a JV call-up.
“I was just there to watch and learn,” he said. “And so the next year, my junior year, if that would’ve happened [the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic], I was supposed to be the kid that knew what to do and implement what I learned from my sophomore year.”
While the Shenandoah-bound Keisling played in the final against the Owls, his role has expanded considerably since then.
“In the game against Westminster, I was just a faceoff guy, a faceoff guy to d-middie,” he said. “Now I’m all three, o-middie, faceoff guy and d-middie.”
Linganore is 5-2 — its other loss came to undefeated Urbana. No doubt, the Lancers still rank among Frederick County’s top teams, but they are far from content.
“We’re just trying to improve on little things, little mistakes that we’ve messed up on and always trying to fix those to get them down to slim to none,” Wheat said. “So, we’ve messed up in the past, being overconfident, and we’re just trying to build back up.”
