Outside his team’s jubilant locker room Friday night, even Tim Abercrombie Jr. had to pause for a moment to catch his breath.
“That’s one of the most amazing comebacks I have ever seen,” the boys basketball coach at Linganore said after his Lancers rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and 11 inside of two minutes to stun host Oakdale for a 71-61 overtime win.
“We were down 17. I knew we were cutting into the lead. But I didn’t really believe it until it was a three-point game.”
Senior Timmy Conner, fresh off leading the school’s football team to the state final as the starting quarterback, caught fire down the stretch to propel Linganore (4-0) to the improbable win.
Conner scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. His contested 3-pointer from two steps beyond the 3-point line with 16.2 seconds to play tied the game at 59.
Following a timeout, Oakdale got a decent look to win the game. But senior Cainan Schmidt’s 3-pointer was off the mark a few seconds before the buzzer sounded. Schmidt had connected on three 3-pointers in the second half.
“I think the message the whole time was keep fighting and don’t quit,” said Conner, who scored five points in the final minute of regulation before adding seven more in overtime. “We kept on getting down. We’d come back, and then they would hit a big shot and we’d fall behind again. We put some pressure on them down the stretch, and it worked out.”
Linganore fell into a big early hole largely because it struggled to defend Oakdale senior forward Alex Hawkins, who burned the Lancers for 19 first-half points, including 12 in the first quarter.
But Linganore switched senior Mason Porter onto Hawkins in the second half, and it paid dividends as Hawkins only had five points after halftime.
“He did the best defensive job of his career,” said Abercrombie, in his first year at the Lancers’ helm. “He made it tough on [Hawkins].”
Still, Oakdale’s lead “seemed insurmountable” until the final seconds of regulation, according to Abercrombie.
With two minutes to play, the Bears led 57-47.
Porter made one out of two free throws to cut the deficit to nine with 1 minute, 51 seconds to play.
But then Oakdale’s Will Rodriguez made a jumper to push the lead out to 11.
From there, Linganore’s Ryan Lang made a 3-pointer to cut it to 59-51, and then Porter drained a 3-pointer after Linganore had stolen the inbounds pass to make it 59-54.
Following an Oakdale miss, Conner buried a jumper from just inside the top of the key to pull the Lancers within three with 39.7 seconds to play.
After Linganore tied up Hawkins on the ensuing possession to get the ball back, Conner took a feed and hit the game-tying 3-pointer to send the Lancers’ cheering section into a frenzy.
“It wasn’t just me,” Conner said. “Ryan Lang made some big shots. Mason Porter made some big shots. Cole [Stansbury]. Everybody. It wasn’t just me.”
Linganore outscored Oakdale 36-9 from the start of the fourth quarter on.
The Bears (3-1) were playing without four players, including two starters, due to COVID-19 issues, and coach Brandon Long felt his team wore down over the course of the game.
Oakdale scored two points in the overtime period.
“We just didn’t finish the game,” Long said. “Hats off to Linganore.”
Stansbury finished with 16 points for Linganore, while Lang added 14 and Porter had 10.
For Oakdale, Schmidt scored 13 points, Luke Ackiewicz had 10 and Rodriguez added nine.
“This huge momentum swing from a game like this is great for our team,” Conner said. “Hopefully, it will propel us forward.”
