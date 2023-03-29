Even with several key contributors returning from a state championship team, Linganore softball coach Andrea Poffinberger still considers to Lancers to very much be “a work in progress.”
“Developing team camaraderie, getting the newer players caught up on the way certain things are done, we are always a work in progress at the beginning of the season,” Poffinberger said.
With that said, Wednesday’s 16-0 road win over previously unbeaten Oakdale figures to be an important step in Linganore’s overall development, as the offense came alive in a big way and junior Gracie Wilson was razor sharp on the mound in her first start of the season.
“This was a good game for us,” Poffinberger said after the Lancers improved to 3-1 on the season.
Linganore really flexed its offensive muscle, notching a season-high in runs on 13 hits in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Every Lancer in the starting lineup reached base multiple times, aided by some defensive miscues by Oakdale.
“It’s the best we have hit so far,” Poffinberger said.
Leading the way for the Lancers was junior first baseman Leo Cline, who tripled as part of a four-run first inning, homered as part of a five-run third inning and walked as part of a seven-run fourth inning.
Cline was one of three left-handed bats right in the middle of Linganore’s order Wednesday, joining freshman Bradyn MacKay, who had three hits, including a ground-rule double and a pair of RBIs, and senior Katie Healy, who singled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
The Lancers didn’t even need to provide that much support for Wilson. But the offensive outburst should generate some confidence throughout the lineup as the season moves forward.
Wilson’s confidence figures to be on the rise as well after she struck out eight Oakdale batters and allowed just two hits and two walks.
“It was good getting out there, being able to pitch,” she said. “My screwball was working very well today. I was able to mix that in. It was good.”
Poffinberger said Wilson will likely have many more chances to pitch this season, as Linganore looks to fill the void left by some of the pitchers that graduated from last season’s championship team.
“She did a great job,” Poffinberger said.
After the game, Wilson thanked the defense behind her for playing so well.
That wasn’t a luxury enjoyed by Oakdale starter Milan Kneeland.
After playing well in wins over Middletown and Thomas Johnson, the Bears (2-1) were not sharp defensively against Linganore, and it cost them dearly.
Several routine plays were bungled, which gave the Lancers the chance to extend innings.
Several routine plays were bungled, which gave the Lancers the chance to extend innings.

"We just didn't play defense," Bears coach Danelle Locke said. "You couldn't ask for more from our pitchers. But our defense just let them down."
