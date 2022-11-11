DAMASCUS — On an unseasonably warm November night, after the remnants of a hurricane blew through, with almost two weeks until Thanksgiving, Linganore High football coach Rick Conner told his players that he'd get back to them about turning their uniforms and equipment in.
Normally, this conversation is still a month or so away for the Lancers, who have grown used to playing in the last possible week of the season and had made remarkable runs to the last four Class 3A state championship games.
But, on this night and for much of the season, the Lancers were never really able to get themselves in gear.
They fell to Damascus 28-7 in the second round of the 3A West playoffs.
Their final record might look strange to many at 5-6. It's their first season below .500 since 2012.
"We kept fighting and working as hard as we could," said junior running back Ethan Arneson, who accounted for 140 of Linganore's 181 total yards on 14 carries. "Obviously, this wasn't the outcome we were hoping for."
Damascus (10-1) didn't give them much of a chance Friday.
The Swarmin' Hornets scored on the second play from scrimmage as senior Dillon Dunathan outran the Linganore defense for a 50-yard touchdown.
It was part of a big night for the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Dunathan, who finished with 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries.
"They are pretty good. The running back is good," Conner said. "He is so patient. He follows his blocks. He's big and has decent speed."
The Hornets broke Linganore's back with a 17-play scoring drive that ate up most of the second quarter and a 13-point scoring drive to start the second half.
It didn't help the Lancers that they only completed two passes in the game, including one on a fourth-down play at the very end of the game that Matthew Hauptman went up and pulled down in the end zone from Christian Petruzzello. The play covered 25 yards.
They also turned the ball over three times on downs, including once inside of the Damascus 10-yard line.
Petruzzello described the season as having "a lot of ups and downs, a lot of peaks and valleys."
In hindsight, things sort of came off track in Week 2 for the Lancers when they were routed at home by Westminster, a team they typically dominate.
They also lost a two-touchdown lead at Oakdale, didn't generate much offense at all in a 7-0 road loss to Middletown and then lost to Urbana for the first time in a decade.
"I think we all played our hearts out, especially the seniors," Arneson said. "Last game, they left it all out on the field."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
