By any measure, Linganore football’s 2022 season was its worst in a decade.
The Lancers left the field at Damascus High on Nov. 11 with their season over, the first time they didn’t make it to the state final in Annapolis since 2016. What’s more, that loss to the Swarmin’ Hornets ensured Linganore a losing season, something it’s only experienced three other times in the last 40 years.
For a program accustomed to being one of Maryland’s best, it was a surprising fall from the top. Though the Lancers showed flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign, they never coalesced into their typical juggernaut unit.
“We got humbled a little bit, and we understand there’s no shortcut, there’s no easy way,” Linganore head coach Rick Conner said.
When it came time to convene for the season’s postmortem a few days after that Damascus loss, Conner pointed out where the Lancers struggled — the lack of chemistry and the inability to finish drives being major factors. But for the most part, the players knew what went wrong.
And they all knew they didn’t want a repeat of that in 2023.
“If 5-6 doesn’t motivate you to get any better, then I don’t know what else will,” senior running back Ethan Arneson said.
The first issue Linganore had to square away was the chemistry.
From the first day of practice last year, the team struggled to pick up the playbook and adjust to opposing schemes.
No one communicated clearly with each other, and when they did communicate, it often wasn’t in the kindest of words.
“Last year, if someone messed up, we were cussing them out, just blaming it all on them,” senior linebacker Carter Neal said.
That translated into the wild swings of play on the field.
On one drive, the Lancers looked unbeatable. But on the next, they’d look lost.
They struggled to overcome the adversity thrown at them. Mistakes would compound.
“I think we were a little late to realizing that we needed to build that team chemistry. As we got into the season, it was too far gone,” Arneson said. “We connected at times, and when we did, it was really good, but when we would fall apart, we would really fall apart.”
In a sense, it was a group of individuals who never fully jelled, unsure in both their decision making and motivations.
But after the way 2022 went, there was no question about the team’s motivation. Instead of taking an extended break like most squads, Linganore was right back in the weight room days after their season ended.
The Lancers took advantage of the 12 summer practices newly afforded to all Frederick County teams, which were well-attended and meant they enter 2023 in much better shape.
“We already came into practice knowing what defensive coverages we had. We pretty much installed the whole offensive playbook,” senior safety Mason Farster said. “We’re already five steps ahead of where we were last year.”
It also helps that much of the squad is returning.
Linganore brings back most of its top offensive skill position players — Arneson, who could challenge Ray Gray’s career rushing record in the county, quarterback Christian Petruzzello and receiver Michael Rawlett — plus senior offensive lineman Mikey Ayers coming off an injury.
Petruzzello, a Bucknell commit, holds the keys after a junior campaign in which he showed his big arm and dual-threat ability but lacked consistency. This year, he said he feels more confident commanding the offense.
“A lot of times, I forced stuff that didn’t need to be forced or tried to make a big play when I knew we had time left in the game,” Petruzzello said of his 2022 season.
And the Lancers’ defense, while more steady, also looks to be much improved.
“We’re really good at communicating, and that’s what we lacked last year,” Farster said. “Not a lot of people liked to talk, so everyone was kind of confused on what coverages we were in. This year, we’re really loud, we’re talking. Everyone’s on the same page.”
Farster said this team reminds him of the squad that made the state championship game two years ago. The Lancers hope they end the season there, in Annapolis once again, rather than Damascus.
“That long six-month break, seeing everything on social media, people saying we’re not any good anymore, that kind of just drove everyone to get in the weight room, kind of prove everyone wrong,” Farster said.
FACT BOX
Region: Class 3A West. State championships: 6. Coach and record with team: Rick Conner, 22nd season, 196-52. 2022 record: 5-6. Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense.
2022 review: Last year was uncharacteristic for the perennial contender Lancers, who never found their footing and stumbled to their first losing season since 2012. Linganore didn’t string together consecutive wins, and while it was competitive in each of its losses, it couldn’t do enough to get over the hump against the area’s top teams. The Lancers did dispatch Rockville in the first round of the playoffs, 42-8, before falling to state champion Damascus. Still, they had several notable standouts. Running back Ethan Arneson bulldozed his way to 1,535 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, numbers that put him near the top of the county leaderboards. Big-armed quarterback Christian Petruzzello found a bit more consistency by the end of the season, totaling 17 all-purpose touchdowns and throwing for 952 yards. Linganore also had a pair of 300-plus-yard receivers in Nicholas Mele and Dylan Reyes.
