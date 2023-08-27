Linganore Football Team Photo
Buy Now

The Linganore football team.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

By any measure, Linganore football’s 2022 season was its worst in a decade.

The Lancers left the field at Damascus High on Nov. 11 with their season over, the first time they didn’t make it to the state final in Annapolis since 2016. What’s more, that loss to the Swarmin’ Hornets ensured Linganore a losing season, something it’s only experienced three other times in the last 40 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription