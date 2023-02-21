Looking to make a deep run in the postseason, Linganore’s girls basketball team got just the type of playoff preparation it was looking for in Tuesday’s Central Maryland Conference girls basketball championship game at Hood College.
The Lancers faced a tough opponent in Williamsport. They played in a loud, jam-packed college arena. And, with a championship plaque up for grabs, they experienced a do-or-die sense of urgency that rarely surfaces before the playoffs.
And that urgency was never more palpable than when Linganore’s Trinity Lindblade had the ball behind the 3-point arc with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The shot clock was in single digits, and the Lancers only led by four points after Williamsport got a series of baskets, including some that bordered on the acrobatic, from Paige Smith.
“I looked up at the shot clock, there was only about four seconds [left],” Lindblade said. “So I was like, ‘It’s now or never.’”
Lindblade sank a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer with 1:40 left, the first — and biggest — play in a game-ending 10-4 run that allowed the Lancers to pull out a 48-38 win over the Wildcats.
Lindblade’s shot gave the Lancers a 41-34 lead, and it came after Lindblade had spent all night trying to shake tight coverage from defender like Amelia Robins.
“It was beautiful. It was so good,” said Linganore’s Trysten Colburn, who had a team-high 16 points. “A buzzer-beater 3 with a hand in the face, contested shot. It was amazing.”
When the Wildcats began fouling to preserve precious seconds, the Lancers hit seven of 11 free throws to seal their first CMC championship. And after Linganore’s Megan Hummel had the championship plaque in her hands, she thrust it into the air as she was mobbed by screaming teammates.
Linganore (20-3) has ranked as Frederick County’s top team all season, and it handily won the CMC Spires with a 13-1 division record. Still, the Lancers lost two of their final four regular-season games, one to powerful rival Urbana and an improbable 39-point loss to Manchester Valley.
“That was a tough week. We had some injuries, we had some illness that week,” Linganore coach Rachael Easterday said. “We just took a break and we came back and we restarted. We connect as a group, as a unit.”
All season, the Lancers have depended on numerous people to perform different duties, and they did so again Tuesday to get past the Wildcats (21-2), whose only regular season loss came to Middletown.
Gracie Wilson was the primary defender on Smith, who was forced to work hard for her game-high 18 points, including a perfectly angled baseline jumper and a floater she made while surrounded by two defenders.
“[Wilson] did an amazing job. I don’t know how many points Paige had, but Gracie had her locked down,” Easterday said. “We planned every time they screened for her, to switch, and whoever picked her up did a great job.”
Aside from dishing out assists and grabbing nine rebounds, Hummel had to guard 5-foot-10 center Kamryn Seltzer, who finished with four points.
“We gave her a big job today,” Easterday said. “And she finds the open person on offense. She prides herself on that.”
Easterday praised the job done by all of her defenders in the paint, including Julia Mitchell (10 rebounds, five blocks) and Kayleigh Lake.
Colburn did her usual damage, hitting a 3 and getting layups set up by twisting drives or nice passes from teammates like Hummel.
Colburn spent some time on the bench after picking up three fouls. But the Lancers are known for their depth, so they got contributions from reserves like Cailin Spelman, who just returned to the lineup after breaking her finger against TJ in late January, and 5-foot-4 guard Emma Bowers, who relied on cunning and flat-out hustle to finish with seven rebounds.
“She’s an all-around player,” Lindblade said of Bowers. “She’s not the biggest, she’s not a post, but she certainly pulls down a lot of rebounds. She comes out of nowhere and she just snatches that.”
Lindblade had 12 points despite being targeted again by an opposing defense, with Robins leading the way.
“I’m pretty used to it, but she’s a pretty good defender,” Lindblade said. “She stopped me for a bit, she had a hand in my face. Some shots weren’t falling, but I did get that one near the end.”
That helped Linganore, which led by 11 in the third quarter, fend off a comeback bid directed by Smith.
Now the Lancers turn their focus to the Class 3A playoffs, looking to extend what has been the program’s best season in recent memory.
“I think that this past couple of weeks have brought us closer than ever,” Bowers said. “Games like this are important. We’re like family.”
