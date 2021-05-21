As a veteran for Linganore’s girls lacrosse team, standout senior Avery Robertson knows the Lancers have endured some struggles in recent years.
“Definitely underdogs,” she said.
So when Linganore got off to an 0-2 start this season, it might’ve seemed like little had changed.
Only thing is, those two losses came to Middletown, which figures to make a run at a state title, and Urbana, another strong program that ranks among Frederick County’s best.
And since falling to those mighty foes, the Lancers haven’t lost again.
Linganore improved to 5-2 on Friday by rolling to a 21-6 win over host Oakdale, which was missing several senior starters because the school held its prom that night.
While the Lancers were facing a less-than-full-strength Bears team, their progress — compared to previous seasons as well as their first two games this year — was undeniable as they got contributions from veterans like Robertson as well as varsity newcomers like freshman Megan Hummel.
“It started a little rough, when we played Urbana and Middletown and had two tough losses,” Robertson said. “But we got it together.”
Aside from facing a pair of mighty foes in their first two games, the Lancers also had one of their top players — Navy-bound Robertson — battling shin splints.
“[That] has been really tough for us because she’s always been a leader on the field,” Lancers coach Brooke Wilson said. “And now we’re having to work a balance of not overworking our leaders like that and making sure we’re taking care of their bodies.”
But that adversity didn’t prevent Robertson from playing a huge role in Linganore’s stirring 16-15 win over Walkersville on Wednesday.
“That was pretty tight game, and I think that’s the first time I’ve really seen her maybe just forget about the shins and just go full in,” Wilson said. “And I think now that she’s got the momentum under her, it’s back in action, which is nice.”
Robertson had another productive day against the Bears, finishing with a team-high five goals and showing why she’ll be continuing her lacrosse career at the Naval Academy, where she wants to study oceanography and has hopes of getting into naval aviation.
Still, Robertson is one of just six seniors on Linganore’s roster, and there aren’t many juniors. So, the Lancers have also needed output from freshmen and sophomores who had no varsity experience heading into this season.
“We’ve got some really good younger girls, like Hummel over here,” said Robertson, gesturing toward Hummel.
Hummel finished with four goals and had three draw controls.
“Meg’s got that great kind of speed and size, she doesn’t look like a freshman and doesn’t play like one,” Wilson said. “She’s got a lot of game knowledge as well, which is helpful.”
Still, with little in the way of preseason preparation during this pandemic-altered season, Hummel found herself thrown into games against the likes of Middletown and Urbana. She managed, though.
“I’m glad that I’ve been able to make an impact on the team,” she said. “Taking draws is really important for me because I feel like I can set the tone for the game and start off strong.”
She also uses older players like Robertson as role models.
“She’s so fast and she has such a passion for the game,” Hummel said of the senior midfielder. “And also girls like Grace Doy, they really help and they’re always there to support me and tell me what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing good.”
Olivia Pickett had three goals for Linganore, while Leah Coletti and Jaylin Graziano each scored two. Doy, Reese Walich, Annabel Geisler, Alexandra Crosby and Marley Heart each had one goal. Leah Doy had six ground balls, while Wallich had five. Geisler had five draw controls. Linganore’s starting goalie Payton Boteler had two saves, and Georgia Enos didn’t have any saves as the Bears were held scoreless in the second half.
Avery Plate led the Bears with three goals, while McKenna Witt, Kendal Farina and Lindsey Stakes (a JV player brought up) each had one goal. Josie Boonshaft had one assist, and freshman goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had 10 saves.
